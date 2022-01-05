Novak Djokovic, polarizing tennis star





Djokovic’s dominance of tennis over the past decade has reset the sports landscape when he brought in Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, opponents widely loved and rarely drawn into controversy. The story of a young boy who dreamed of winning Wimbledon while the bombs fell around him in Belgrade, and years later realized that ambition and much more, is truly remarkable. It’s an inspiring story. Djokovic at his best is someone to be celebrated. He is blessed with a passionate, partisan and large fan base who fervently support a champion with strong claim to be the best man graces the court. To see how the Serb stretches every tendon to return a tennis ball, somehow manages to slide on a hard court, before returning to its form with a click like a rubber band is witnessed are of the most extraordinary athletes. But there’s never been anything rubbery about the reactions to him, dating back to when he first emerged as a serious title threat for Federer and Nadal in 2007. Loading The 34-year-old, who won his first Australian Open the following year, is considered the King of Melbourne Park. Whether fans will feel compelled to treat the 20-time major winner with goodwill at the 2022 Australian Open is doubtful, despite his continued success here. The unrest has been mounting for weeks. As the Australian Open deadlines pass without a statement from Djokovic about his intentions, the missteps of past seasons have been amplified. Even though he’s grown into a prodigy at court and a young union leader outside of it, while balancing his family responsibilities, moments of chaos have ravaged his reputation. Loading He was kicked out of the 2020 US Open for hitting a linesman with a tennis ball. A tantrum in Tokyo during last year’s Olympics was unwise given the stage and setting. Both acts were reserved for the court. It is the more serious issues that have arisen outside the stadiums, sometimes despite his best intentions, that have ignited opinion against the six-time Wimbledon winner. In the infancy of the pandemic, Djokovic and his wife Jelena donated millions and also equipment to hospitals in Serbia. His benevolent streak is well received at home. It should be noted that Djokovic was unable to grant himself an Australian Open exemption. Nor are the reasons known why the Serb is an exception. Loading But the exemption does not confirm his position or conduct, nor does it lessen the vehemence of his critics. Past sins, even those that stem from good intentions, are hard to ignore. And Victorians aren’t in a particularly forgiving mood right now. Djokovic has proven in the past to be more than capable of succeeding against all odds and despite popular opinion. The world No. 1 will have to harness all his resilience as he chases history in this Australian Open.

