RPI men’s hockey, basketball programs on hiatus due to COVID-19





TROY Less than three hours after Dartmouth College canceled its scheduled men’s hockey games against RPI and Union this weekend, RPI announced Tuesday afternoon that it was pausing its men’s hockey and basketball programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the school said all games for the weekend would be rescheduled for both teams and the length of the break has not been determined.

RPI (9-11-3, 4-4-0) did not participate in the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic, a season in which games were canceled and schedules were changed for the teams that did participate. It’s new to us, but when I spoke to coaches across the country they experienced this last year, said RPI coach Dave Smith. They’ve been through this where it’s a daily, week-to-week experience and other sports have been through this. I gave them the perspective, when we see the news or another team is on hiatus, what were we thinking? Oh, their matches have been postponed, would they reschedule, no problem. Smith addressed the team during the break when the decision was made. We’ve tackled it, we’ve talked about it very openly. We need to listen to the message and respond to the behavior, Smith said. Let’s be realistic, understand the behavior and let the people who make these decisions, Dr. McElroy (Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics Lee McElroy) and Dr. Jackson (President of RPI Shirley Jackson) and many others, their behavior our feelings. Smith was informed Monday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the team was approaching a possible shutdown. We had an indication last night, I had a WebEx call with the players at 9 p.m. that today’s practice would be canceled and today’s activities would be canceled and that we were approaching a break, Smith said. Today we got an official word about the break. While he would not comment on how many players are currently positive with the virus, Smith said the team is tested twice a week and noted that the team did not have a positive test result until after Christmas. We’ve been very diligent and very lucky at the same time, Smith said. It has been a positive year for us and we have been able to play. I’m not a scientist, I’m a hockey coach. One description of a hockey coach is: the virus goes where it wants to. We did everything we could, from washing hands to wearing masks, to social distancing, to testing, the virus has found the Capital Region and it has found our hockey team. We will do everything we can to limit the spread. The hiatus will affect weekend games for the Dartmouth and Harvard hockey teams and road basketball games against Liberty League opponents Ithaca and Union. The unions’ hockey game at Harvard on Saturday is still on the schedule.

