Sports
Lightning scores seven, defeats Blue Jackets for first win in four games
COLUMBUS — Ondrej Palat scored twice and assisted the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 7-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.
brayden point scored and had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for the Lightning (22-8-5), who had lost three in a row.
“It’s nice to win again,” said Palat. “We had a little slip there, three games, but I thought before we played well, but that’s going to happen during the season.”
Gustav Nyquista scored and had an assist for the Blue Jackets (15-15-1), who lost four of five and conceded seven goals for the second game in a row. Joonas Korpisalo, who cleared the COVID-19 protocol on Friday, made 29 saves in his first game since December 16.
“I honestly felt pretty good when the match started,” he said. “Letting in seven goals is embarrassing, the small details. I didn’t do so well today.”
Video: [email protected]: Palat collects loose puck during powerplay rush
The Blue Jackets played without defenders Zach Werensky, who introduced the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, and Jake Bean, a late scratch from a non-COVID-19 disease.
“Those are two players you want in the lineup every night,” Columbus defender Dean Kukan | said. “Sometimes it doesn’t work. We can beat any team without guys like that. We have to play to our team identity, which we haven’t done in the last few games.”
Palat’s goal on Tampa Bay’s first power play at 4:53 of the first period made it 1-0. He made it 2-0 at 9.30am.
That goal was his 400th NHL point. With an assist on the fourth goal, he has 137 goals and 264 assists in 586 games.
“It’s humiliating. I’m just so happy,” Palat said. “I’m in the NHL. I’ve been with the same team for so long and we’ve had a lot of success here. I’m helping my team and I never thought of reaching this milestone.”
Video: [email protected]: Perry Bulges, Buries Maroon’s Rebound
Corey Perry scored on the second Lightning power play to make it 3-0 at 5:27 PM. The puck was deflected through the slot several times until it fell on Perry at the edge of the crease.
“We got some bounces tonight, which was huge,” Point said. “That’s something we haven’t gotten a lot of lately or this year, and it was nice to see some pucks bounce off the guys’ sticks.”
Kukan scored on a rebound 37 seconds into the second period to make it 3-1. He returned after missing 24 games since October 25 with a wrist fracture.
Point regained a three-goal lead, 4-1, at 1:36 before Nyquist made it 4-2 at 4:16.
“Our team game was better,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. “Obviously it helped to take the lead where we came from at the beginning. We played with a bit of confidence today, so it was good.”
Video: [email protected]: Point plays catch with Foote, hits it home
Pat Maroon‘s power-play goal at 12:19 of the second extended the lead, and Alex Killorn scored at 12:20 of the third period for the 7-2 final.
The Blue Jackets are defeated 14-6 in consecutive losses against the Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes.
“We’re in it now and nobody feels sorry for us,” said Columbus coach Brad Larsen. “We don’t feel sorry for ourselves. We will practice again and play again. Then we will play again.
“I go back to a lot of guys who are playing and telling me that they can play at this level and want to play big minutes at this level. Now is the time to show it.”
COMMENTS: Point scored 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 18 games against the Blue Jackets. … Before the game, the Lightning announced that ahead Ross Colton the COVID-19 protocol was in place. … Columbus played without an attacker Alexandre texier (illness) and goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins (lower body). … The Lightning went 3-for-4 in the power play. The Blue Jackets were 0-for-3. … Blue Jackets ahead Jakub Voracek could play his 1,000th NHL game with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. He would be the fourth player to do so while playing for the Blue Jackets, along with Sergei Fedorov (2005), Vinny Prospal (2011) and Scott Hartnell (2015).
