



A similar thought would become apparent in 2017, when CA quietly dropped a planned Bangladesh visit to Australia for test matches in August and September of the following year. It is said that CA, after embarking on a cost-cutting campaign in the wake of their collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union, estimated a cost of $6 million to ramp up the series towards the spiked end of the football season. As negotiations for the next rights deal began to heat up, culminating in the $1.18 billion deal with Foxtel and Seven in April 2018, Bangladesh’s promised tour evaporated. The first men’s test of the next cycle was a date with India in Adelaide rather than a meeting with Bangladesh in northern Queensland. Kerry Packer meets the West Indies cricket team in 1977. Credit:Fairfax Media The reluctance to host Bangladesh at home has narrowed CA’s strongest reciprocal agreements with other governments to those of England, India and South Africa – effectively taking the place of the West Indies after the Caribbean side faded from their peak during Packers -time. The Test Championship has only partially restored the balance. Likewise, Packers’ determination to keep the broadcast on the road was also legendary. Although he never had to deal with COVID-19, his broadcasts were hit by curfews on more than one occasion. Loading During the World Series Cricket break, one game was brought to a close by slowing the stadium clock in Waverley Park. The rain rule requiring South Africa to have 22 runs on one ball at the SCG during the 1992 World Cup semi-final was also primarily intended to ensure a result by evening border time. So, despite a surfeit of COVID cases in the Big Bash League and the Ashes, CA has grimly pushed ahead, working on the very edge of the summer protocols to do so. Cricket is on TV day and night, no matter how hard it is. Packer, in particular, wasn’t a fan of Twenty20’s early iteration because its brevity narrowed the window for ad spaces between overs. This T20 cricket is not good for the king, he told Merriman. When will I earn a dollar? The batsmen switch on the ground; there is no time; there is a short lunch break; there is no tea break; there is no drink break. When will I earn my damn money? But even here, Packer’s concerns became predictions. Games now stretch over three hours, once designed to end in just over two hours, largely to provide more space for those all-important ad spaces. At the time of Packer’s death, Merriman’s successor, Creagh OConnor, declared that only Sir Donald Bradman could match his influence on modern cricket. In January 2022, the truth is that Packer’s trade-focused shadow stretches just as far over Australian cricket as his light towers over the SCG.

