2 offensive lineman Auburn Football targets the transfer portal





Despite a successful early signing spell for Auburn Football, the Tigers still have just one offensive lineman signed to the 2022 recruiting class and the position is becoming a huge area of ​​need. With Brodarious Hamm on his way to the NFL and Eston Harris Jr. alone in the class of 2022, head coach Bryan Harsin and staff turn their attention to the NCAA transfer portal. While recruiting offensive linemen has been a problem for the Tigers of late and many fans believe the problem is primarily caused by a lack of talent rather than coaching incompetence, there is no doubt that this year will be important for the future of offensive line coach Will Friend. Coach Friend’s main goal at the moment should be recruiting new offensive linemen to bolster the roster for 2022 as the O-line was definitely an issue in 2021. Auburn Football recently offered two offensive linemen in the portal, Cornell’s Hunter Nourzad, and O’Cyrus Torrence from Louisiana. Hunter Nourzad is expected to graduate from Cornell in May and is considered a graduate student with two years to go. Yesterday, the OL announced it has narrowed its options to the last five schools, which include Auburn: I really appreciate all the coaches, staff and fans who have recruited me so far! These are the schools I will focus on from now on. pic.twitter.com/PAy2XpwVaq — Hunter Nourzad 🇮🇷 (@NourzadHunter) January 3, 2022 Nourzad deserved All-Ivy League honors in his last two seasons with Cornell and was named second-team All American this year. After 20 consecutive starts on the right tackle at Cornell, it is imperative that Will Friend go ahead and get this transfer to the Plains. Auburn Football offered offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence today after news of his transfer from Louisiana hit yesterday. While it appears the OL has plans to follow former coach Billy Napier to Florida, he is also targeted by Ole Miss and the Tigers. The three-year-old Louisiana starter could have an immediate impact on Friend’s O-Line, but keeping him away from the swamp could prove challenging.

