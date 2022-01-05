Sports
Tennis Australia boss insists Novak Djokovic with medical exemption will not receive special treatment
Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley insists Novak Djokovic received no special treatment in his application for a medical exemption to participate in this year’s Australian Open.
Djokovic’s entry into this year’s Open was largely in doubt given the Victorian government’s mandate for all players, fans and staff to have both had their shots before arriving at Melbourne Park.
Still, the Serb took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to confirm that he had been given “waiver clearance” to travel to Australia for the Open, where he will be chasing a record 21 grand slam title.
Widespread public anger has been seen, with some of Djokovic’s competitors even scratching their heads over the medical grounds on which Djokovic submitted his application.
But keep talking Nine Today Show, Tiley insisted that “there has been no special chance” for Djokovic to enter the country and participate.
“The grounds are the same grounds on which anyone can get a medical exemption, any Australian returning home or an international guest,” Tiley said Wednesday morning.
“For tennis players, it was a process beyond what anyone entering Australia would experience, simply because we had an additional panel of experts who, through a blind review, were given access to each application and then granted waivers if necessary.
“In this case, a waiver has been granted under which personal medical information will not come to us and it is up to that applicant to disclose what those grounds were.”
Applications for medical waivers to play in the Australian Open without proof of vaccination were reviewed by two independent medical panels according to guidelines issued in November by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI).
According to Tennis Australia, there were a total of 26 applications, and while the number of applications to be honored has yet to be announced, the majority is reportedly for those who had contracted COVID-19 in the past six months.
While Djokovic was a confirmed case in 2020, some pointed to a break the 34-year-old took after the US Open in September, suggesting he could have signed it a second time.
Many feel that Djokovic should reveal the reasons why he applied for a medical exemption, but Tiley said the player had to make the decision.
“That’s completely up to Novak,” he said.
“We are not in a position and no one should disclose the personal medical information and personal information related to anyone’s condition.”
Novak Djokovic, the tennis world’s number one, has been exempted from participating in the 2022 Australian Open after months of uncertainty over his vaccination status. Is this fair? #9Today pic.twitter.com/e1bnvXtUNs
The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) January 4, 2022
Tiley said he could understand some fans and players’ confusion over Djokovic’s exemption.
I certainly think people would wake up this morning to that news (and I) would completely understand and sympathize with being completely upset by that condition, he said.
At the end of the day, there was not only a process that was properly followed, but the conditions under which each tennis player enters regardless of who they are, conditions placed on tennis and anyone coming to Australia by the Australian government. comes (are equally strict).”
THE MINAUR RESPONDS TO DJOKOVIC NEWS
Australia’s No. 1 Alex De Minaur was asked about the prospect of Djokovic being allowed to enter Australia on a medical exemption following his ATP Cup loss to Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday night.
He said: I just find it very interesting. That’s all I’m going to say. I heard that there were also other cases that were exempted. I just hope they all meet the criteria.
Briton Jamie Murray, brother of Andy Murray, said he doubts a player of his stature would have been given the same considerations.
I don’t really know what to say about that. I think if it was me who wasn’t vaccinated I wouldn’t get an exemption. Well done to him for making it clear to come to Australia and compete, Murray said.
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/au/tennis/news/tennis-australia-boss-fronts-up-to-huge-djokovic-exemption-backlash/1qbeo8mkmas9a106tesh9heemo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]