Tennis Australia boss insists Novak Djokovic with medical exemption will not receive special treatment

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley insists Novak Djokovic received no special treatment in his application for a medical exemption to participate in this year’s Australian Open.

Djokovic’s entry into this year’s Open was largely in doubt given the Victorian government’s mandate for all players, fans and staff to have both had their shots before arriving at Melbourne Park.

Still, the Serb took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to confirm that he had been given “waiver clearance” to travel to Australia for the Open, where he will be chasing a record 21 grand slam title.

Widespread public anger has been seen, with some of Djokovic’s competitors even scratching their heads over the medical grounds on which Djokovic submitted his application.

But keep talking Nine Today Show, Tiley insisted that “there has been no special chance” for Djokovic to enter the country and participate.

“The grounds are the same grounds on which anyone can get a medical exemption, any Australian returning home or an international guest,” Tiley said Wednesday morning.

“For tennis players, it was a process beyond what anyone entering Australia would experience, simply because we had an additional panel of experts who, through a blind review, were given access to each application and then granted waivers if necessary.

“In this case, a waiver has been granted under which personal medical information will not come to us and it is up to that applicant to disclose what those grounds were.”

Applications for medical waivers to play in the Australian Open without proof of vaccination were reviewed by two independent medical panels according to guidelines issued in November by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI).

According to Tennis Australia, there were a total of 26 applications, and while the number of applications to be honored has yet to be announced, the majority is reportedly for those who had contracted COVID-19 in the past six months.

While Djokovic was a confirmed case in 2020, some pointed to a break the 34-year-old took after the US Open in September, suggesting he could have signed it a second time.

Many feel that Djokovic should reveal the reasons why he applied for a medical exemption, but Tiley said the player had to make the decision.

“That’s completely up to Novak,” he said.

“We are not in a position and no one should disclose the personal medical information and personal information related to anyone’s condition.”

Novak Djokovic, the tennis world’s number one, has been exempted from participating in the 2022 Australian Open after months of uncertainty over his vaccination status. Is this fair? #9Today pic.twitter.com/e1bnvXtUNs The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) January 4, 2022

Tiley said he could understand some fans and players’ confusion over Djokovic’s exemption.

I certainly think people would wake up this morning to that news (and I) would completely understand and sympathize with being completely upset by that condition, he said.

At the end of the day, there was not only a process that was properly followed, but the conditions under which each tennis player enters regardless of who they are, conditions placed on tennis and anyone coming to Australia by the Australian government. comes (are equally strict).”

THE MINAUR RESPONDS TO DJOKOVIC NEWS

Australia’s No. 1 Alex De Minaur was asked about the prospect of Djokovic being allowed to enter Australia on a medical exemption following his ATP Cup loss to Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday night.

He said: I just find it very interesting. That’s all I’m going to say. I heard that there were also other cases that were exempted. I just hope they all meet the criteria.

Briton Jamie Murray, brother of Andy Murray, said he doubts a player of his stature would have been given the same considerations.

I don’t really know what to say about that. I think if it was me who wasn’t vaccinated I wouldn’t get an exemption. Well done to him for making it clear to come to Australia and compete, Murray said.