Human brain cells on a chip provide breakthrough in AI

Hi, this is Kenji from Hong Kong. We are celebrating the new year with a fascinating future technology project that will connect computer chips to human brain cells (Big Story). Going back to the present, Chinese tech investor Boyu appears to be struggling to balance President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” policy (Mercedes’ top 10). In Shanghai, China Mobile was banned from the New York Stock Exchange last year and returned home after branding (in our opinion) part of China’s military-industrial complex. This year’s electric cars are so hot that the price of lithium is skyrocketing (smart data). Watch out and see you next week.

big story

Human brain cells built into computer chips have learned to play arcade games. Australian start-ups provide evidence that neuron-silicon hybrid computer chips could pave the way for smarter and more efficient artificial intelligence systems. This article about Nikkei Asia..

Main development: When connected to a computer, the human brain cells on the chip (called Dish Brain from Cortical Labs in Melbourne) learned to play Pong, a game that simulates table tennis. In addition, neurons improved performance after game feedback.

“Dish Brain is a breakthrough technology that allows us to investigate the intelligent properties of living neurons in vitro and in Petri dishes,” Cortical Labs co-founder Hon Weng Chong told Nikkei Asia.

Such devices also help scientists understand the mysteries of the brain and develop drugs to treat neurological disorders.

Inference: Brains-on-a-chip is “appealing on many levels,” said Karl Friston, a theoretical neurophysicist at University College London who works with Cortical Labs. “In the broader context of the journey of human discovery, creating artificial sensitivities is clearly an irresistible challenge for many.”

Top 10 Mercedes

SenseTime shares are up 113% since investors welcomed the two IPOs delayed Aly Song/Reuters

Our view

China mobileThe world’s largest airline with subscribers, made its debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, raising $7.6 billion in one of them. Biggest list ever On the mainland market.

Aside from its size, the list’s importance lies in the fact that it represents another “homecoming” A-stock list. The company is like its companion China TelecomWas forcibly delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in May after being designated by Washington as part of Beijing’s military-industrial complex.

The main purpose of the new listing is not so much financing, China Mobile had a cash reserve of $43 billion as of June, but is to provide a new trading platform.

Wang Shen, head of the Investment Banking division of China International Capital, said:

In addition, China Mobile appears to have learned some difficult lessons from China Telecom’s IPO in August. The latest share price rose 44% on the first day of trading, the upper limit set by the mainland exchange, but collapsed the next day and has traded largely below the quoted price since then.

The price of China Mobile was set at 12 times net profit in 2020, compared to 20 times that of Telecom. Meanwhile, the volume of new share issuance has shrunk to 4.5% of the expanded shareholder base, compared to more than 11% in Telecom. Securities regulators have also confirmed that no other shares will be listed this week ahead of China Mobile in Shanghai and Shenzhen. We’re set for success, but let’s see if that happens.

–Kenji

Smart data

The price of batteries for electric vehicles looks set to rise in 2022 after a 10-year decline as follows: Lithium supply And other commodities are not keeping up with rising demand.

Benchmark prices for lithium carbonate ended in 2021, a record. In China, the largest battery producer, the price was RMB 261,500 ($41,000) per tonne, more than five times higher than in January last year.

Global electric vehicle sales are estimated to have increased from 3.1 million in 2020 to 5.6 million in 2021, thanks to strong sales in China. Further demand growth in 2022 will lead to a lithium shortage this year as material usage exceeds production and inventories run out, according to a December report from S&P Global.

spotlight

Dan Schulman

Dan Schulman Mission in Asia.. the paypal The Chief Executive Officer leads a cashless payment company in the United States to expand its footprint in Japan and elsewhere.

In an interview with Nikkei, Schulman hinted at a future deal similar to last year’s acquisition of a Japanese “buy now, pay later” startup. Paid for About $2.7 Billion..

In markets where PayPal wants to “double down and play a significant role,” Schulman said, “we need to invest organically.” We must invest through partnerships and be open to acquisitions. “

Founded in 1998, PayPal is used in websites, smartphone apps, and brick-and-mortar stores in markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Total payments doubled in two years to about $1.25 trillion by 2021, a dramatic acceleration from 20 years when the platform made its first $600 billion.

With a market cap of approximately $225 billion, it outperforms the following banks: Citigroep When Wells Fargo..Coronavirus has accelerated the global transition to the digital economy “somewhere between three and five years,” Schulman said.

