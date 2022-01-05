Sports
Human brain cells on a chip provide breakthrough in AI
This article is an on-site version of the #techAsia newsletter.sign up here Send your newsletter straight to your inbox every Wednesday
Hi, this is Kenji from Hong Kong. We are celebrating the new year with a fascinating future technology project that will connect computer chips to human brain cells (Big Story). Going back to the present, Chinese tech investor Boyu appears to be struggling to balance President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” policy (Mercedes’ top 10). In Shanghai, China Mobile was banned from the New York Stock Exchange last year and returned home after branding (in our opinion) part of China’s military-industrial complex. This year’s electric cars are so hot that the price of lithium is skyrocketing (smart data). Watch out and see you next week.
big story
Human brain cells built into computer chips have learned to play arcade games. Australian start-ups provide evidence that neuron-silicon hybrid computer chips could pave the way for smarter and more efficient artificial intelligence systems. This article about Nikkei Asia..
Main development: When connected to a computer, the human brain cells on the chip (called Dish Brain from Cortical Labs in Melbourne) learned to play Pong, a game that simulates table tennis. In addition, neurons improved performance after game feedback.
“Dish Brain is a breakthrough technology that allows us to investigate the intelligent properties of living neurons in vitro and in Petri dishes,” Cortical Labs co-founder Hon Weng Chong told Nikkei Asia.
Such devices also help scientists understand the mysteries of the brain and develop drugs to treat neurological disorders.
Inference: Brains-on-a-chip is “appealing on many levels,” said Karl Friston, a theoretical neurophysicist at University College London who works with Cortical Labs. “In the broader context of the journey of human discovery, creating artificial sensitivities is clearly an irresistible challenge for many.”
Top 10 Mercedes
Exclusive: Japanese Toyota develops independently Automotive software operating system To compete with Tesla, Volkswagen, etc. (Nikkei Asia)
We Scholars suggest: That Taiwanese Chip Giant TSMC Chinese Invasion to make the island “undesirable”. (Nikei Asia)
A Japan Breakthrough Predict the bug’s flight path They zap with a laser. (Nikei Asia)
Star China Boyu, a technology investment company, Navigate A crackdown on Xi Jinping’s sector. (FT)
telenor, Norwegian Telecommunications providers Sell the stock With golf money Myanmar The largest mobile payment service. (Nikei Asia)
Share of SenseTime, Chinese big AI company, Rising at debut separate from We A mysterious blacklisted observer. (Nikei Asia)
On the other hand, the loss due to Didi’s listing in New York Chinese Ride hailing businesses are increasing as business suffers Regulatory pressure.. (FT)
Chinese Tencent Effort in Monzo UK $4.5 billion digital bank. (FT)
Host of South East Asia High-tech companies, including: Indonesian With Bukara Pack Singaporebasic gripper, Set up to invest Allo Bank shows the latest financial acceptance in this sector. (Nikei Asia)
Cambodia Digital currency It has reached almost half of the population. (Nikei Asia)
Our view
China mobileThe world’s largest airline with subscribers, made its debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, raising $7.6 billion in one of them. Biggest list ever On the mainland market.
Aside from its size, the list’s importance lies in the fact that it represents another “homecoming” A-stock list. The company is like its companion China TelecomWas forcibly delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in May after being designated by Washington as part of Beijing’s military-industrial complex.
The main purpose of the new listing is not so much financing, China Mobile had a cash reserve of $43 billion as of June, but is to provide a new trading platform.
Wang Shen, head of the Investment Banking division of China International Capital, said:
In addition, China Mobile appears to have learned some difficult lessons from China Telecom’s IPO in August. The latest share price rose 44% on the first day of trading, the upper limit set by the mainland exchange, but collapsed the next day and has traded largely below the quoted price since then.
The price of China Mobile was set at 12 times net profit in 2020, compared to 20 times that of Telecom. Meanwhile, the volume of new share issuance has shrunk to 4.5% of the expanded shareholder base, compared to more than 11% in Telecom. Securities regulators have also confirmed that no other shares will be listed this week ahead of China Mobile in Shanghai and Shenzhen. We’re set for success, but let’s see if that happens.
–Kenji
Smart data
The price of batteries for electric vehicles looks set to rise in 2022 after a 10-year decline as follows: Lithium supply And other commodities are not keeping up with rising demand.
Benchmark prices for lithium carbonate ended in 2021, a record. In China, the largest battery producer, the price was RMB 261,500 ($41,000) per tonne, more than five times higher than in January last year.
Global electric vehicle sales are estimated to have increased from 3.1 million in 2020 to 5.6 million in 2021, thanks to strong sales in China. Further demand growth in 2022 will lead to a lithium shortage this year as material usage exceeds production and inventories run out, according to a December report from S&P Global.
spotlight
Dan Schulman Mission in Asia.. the paypal The Chief Executive Officer leads a cashless payment company in the United States to expand its footprint in Japan and elsewhere.
In an interview with Nikkei, Schulman hinted at a future deal similar to last year’s acquisition of a Japanese “buy now, pay later” startup. Paid for About $2.7 Billion..
In markets where PayPal wants to “double down and play a significant role,” Schulman said, “we need to invest organically.” We must invest through partnerships and be open to acquisitions. “
Founded in 1998, PayPal is used in websites, smartphone apps, and brick-and-mortar stores in markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Total payments doubled in two years to about $1.25 trillion by 2021, a dramatic acceleration from 20 years when the platform made its first $600 billion.
With a market cap of approximately $225 billion, it outperforms the following banks: Citigroep When Wells Fargo..Coronavirus has accelerated the global transition to the digital economy “somewhere between three and five years,” Schulman said.
When the wise man speaks
This report A great Harvard Kennedy School resource titled “The Great Tech Rivalry: China vs the US”, full of key contexts and focused on various aspects. The author Graham Allison, Kevin cryman, Carina Barbesino When Hugo Yen..
The African government is one of the largest customers of China’s surveillance tools, from ‘smart cities’ to media surveillance. Jiri Brelanic, Melix Fellows learn more about what’s happening on This podcast..
Also from the Merics team This report “Re-aligning the EU’s research and innovation engagement with China” addresses key topics that could be addressed in 2022. Rebecca Arsesatic, Irne Hors When Sylvia Schwaag Serger The author.
Human brain cells on a chip provide breakthrough in AI source link Human brain cells on a chip provide breakthrough in AI
Sources
2/ https://californianewstimes.com/human-brain-cells-on-a-chip-make-ai-breakthrough/644371/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]