Parsons is proud to be the NFL’s “Most Versatile”





“No, I’m just going upstairs to kick some ass,” Parsons said Tuesday. Understandably, Parsons and the Cowboys have bigger things to worry about at this late stage of the season. For starters, they would like to come back from a disappointing loss to Arizona and end the regular season on a high note, potentially improving their playoff position. Despite making the Pro Bowl in his first year in the league, Parsons said it hadn’t occurred to him that he could sit out of this game against the Eagles to rest for the postseason. “I haven’t even thought about missing a game at this point, especially going into the playoffs,” he said. “I just want to stay warm, stay fresh, keep playing good ball.” The latter is self-evident for Parsons. Despite not taking a sack in that 25-22 loss to the Cardinals, the rookie finished with five tackles, two loss tackles and a quarterback hit. It was the last example of Parsons being able to influence a game, even if he wasn’t exclusively rushing the quarterback. “I’m proud to be the most versatile player in the NFL,” he said. Parsons’ season speaks for itself in that regard. It’s bizarre to think that he entered training camp with the perception that he was raw, a bit of an unknown commodity after serving his final season in college. Fast forward to Tuesday afternoon, and Parsons was asked about both breaking Jevon Kearse’s rookie sack record of 14.5 and winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and perhaps wildest of all, neither of those things seem impossible. . Sitting on 13 sacks and 84 tackles with one game left, Parsons didn’t shy away from talking about those things either. “I just do a lot of different things in defense that change the game. I never play in just one position,” he said. “I feel like if I could just rush, maybe I’d be an 18-20 sack man too. And if I just stayed in pass cover and run away, maybe I’d be a 100 tackle man too. “ It’s hard to ignore the fact that Pittsburgh’s TJ Watt took four sacks in Monday night’s win against Cleveland, putting him just 1.5 off the NFL record. That fact, coupled with his near miss at the 2020 award, could help him win NFL DPOY. He may be willing to talk about it, but Parsons said he’s not worried about that performance. It may not be homecoming, but he still has a chance to impress on Saturday and in the post-season that awaits. “All I know is that I have a game this week and I have to prepare for a play-off game next week,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallascowboys.com/news/parsons-has-pride-in-being-nfl-s-most-versatile The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos