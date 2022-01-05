Sports
Shardul-Vihari standard guides India after mini collapse
runs and four wickets left.
Day 3 preview and day 2 review
Team India is in dire need of runs and Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are ready to fulfill it. After bundling New Zealand for 229, the visitors took a 58-run lead in the second innings. At stumps on day 2, India went 85 for 2 with Rahane batting at 11 and Pujara unbeaten at 35.
The third day of the on-going Test is going to be another test of Indian batting that collapsed on opening day against the South African attack. Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are already back in the hut and the spotlight on the Pujara and Rahane who have received flaks for their rough patch. The duo got a great opportunity to silence their critics by putting India in the driver’s seat.
In addition to these two batters, the lower middle class must put on a fighting show if they want to make history in the Rainbow Nation. Any target under 300 would be quite chasing for the hosts, especially after they managed to take a slight lead on Tuesday.
Eyes will be on Rishabh Pant and Haunma Vihari who failed to impress with their skills. The flamboyant wicketkeeper batter scored just 17 while Vihari, who returned to the lineup after a year, only got 20 runs in the first innings.
The batters must ensure that Shardul Thakurs’ exploits are not in vain. The Mumbai all-rounder registered the best bowling figures of an Indian cricketer in South Africa, scalping 7 wickets in the first innings. He improved two of Javagal Srinaths records Srinaths record of 6/21 scripted in Ahmedabad in 1996 and 6/76 made in Port Elizabeth in 2001.
South Africa skipper Dean Elgar was Shardul’s first wicket of the match when he shoved one to Rishabh Pant. Keegan Petersen, who scored an impressive fifty, was Shardul’s second scalp. Rassie van der Dussen’s controversial resignation was his third.
Kyle Verreynne, who stitched a 60-point partnership with Temba Bavuma, was Shardul’s fourth wicket and his partner Temba, his fifth. Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi were his other two wickets in Johannesburg.
