Potential Washington Huskies Football Wide Receiver Coach Candidates

The news is now officially official that Junior Adams is leaving Washington for arch-rival Oregon as their co-OC and Wide Receivers coach. That means both he’s dead to UW fans and the Huskies need a new WR coach to join their staff. Adams was one of the highest paid WR coaches in the country and had a buyout clause in his contract if he leaves for an intra-conference job, so money shouldn’t be an issue when making the replacement appointment.

So far, the only outside hire DeBoer has made that didn’t come through a direct professional connection was DL coach Inoke Breckterfield. Given that much of the coaching churn has already started to level off, it shouldn’t come as a shock to see DeBoer heading that way again. I want to start by saying that this is all inside information. Here’s a list of names that fit into one of three categories: WR coaches with ties to DeBoer/Washington, coaches I don’t mind if we try and poach them, coaches currently looking for work with resumes similar with Adams. The final choice could very well come from outside of this list of names, but this seems like a good start.

Ties to Washington or Coach DeBoer

Grant Heard, Indiana Co-OC/Wide Receivers Coach– The connection between Heard and DeBoer is pretty obvious. They worked together in Indiana in 2019 when DeBoer was the offensive coordinator there. Heard also worked under new tight ends coach Nick Sheridan after he took over from DeBoer in Indiana. Heard has no ties to the West Coast, but the receiver’s spot was a prolific spot during Heard’s time there, with Nick Westbrook, Simmie Cobb, Ty Fryfogle, and Whop Philyor all taking either all the honors at the conference or being on an NFL roster ended up despite there being none. higher than a low 3 star recruit. He was also the WR coach at be miss when Laquon Treadwell became a first round pick. See if DeBoer would be willing to give Heard the same co-OC title he has in Indiana, but Junior Adams was making $100k more a year than Heard makes now so UW can offer a raise if they want.

Jermaine Kearse, Washington Program Assistant– Kearse was hired by Jimmy Lake as an off-field assistant in November 2020 and it has been unclear since then what his responsibilities with the team have been. Regardless, Kearse was one of the better receivers in the last decades of UW history and has extra cache in the region due to his successful NFL career at hometown seahawks. We don’t know if Kearse wants to eventually pursue a full-time coaching career, but if he does, a position coach job for his alma mater seems like a natural fit. He obviously hasn’t had to recruit or coach before, but with his background, it seems likely that Kearse would excel in both areas. It’s almost made $20 million as a player so I wouldn’t blame him if he doesn’t want that grind. But Kearse would immediately name the position group and DeBoer with his history as a WR coach could be a great mentor giving him his first chance.

Kirby Moore, Fresno State Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach– Before the decision was made to keep Junior Adams, there were many rumors that Moore would be coming from Fresno State along with DeBoer. Moore has experience in Washington as a graduate assistant and played under Chris Petersen at Boise State. However, Moore’s chance to land was before he was officially given the offensive coordinator job at Fresno. There is no doubt that UW could offer him an increase in what Fresno pays him if they wanted to. I don’t think Moore would take the chance to call play instead of being the 3rd banana on the offensive staff at UW behind DeBoer and Grubb. I have no doubt that DeBoer made his first call to Moore after the news of Adams broke, but if Moore’s priorities are anything other than cash, then he probably won’t make that leap.

Potentially under-the-radar noose options

Kevin Cummings, Arizona Wide Receivers Coach– The Huskies lost some recruiting chops with the departure of Junior Adams, but Cummings would help with that. He managed to help Arizona cause a big surprise by stealing Oregon high 4 star receiver Tetairoa McMillan after their coaching change. He also just landed one of the best transfers in the country in UTEP WR Jacob Cowing. Before his time in Arizona he was in San Jose State and is an alumni of Oregon state so he definitely knows the region. Washington fans certainly feel like they are a level above Arizona in the Pac-12 pecking order. Junior Adams at UW earned double what Cummings did last year, so it sure looks like the Huskies could take a hit and offer him a big raise to return to the PNW.

Jamarcus Shephard, Purdue co-OC, Wide Receivers Coach– This would be an ambitious acquisition, in part because Shephard holds the co-OC title and is already doing what Adams did at UW. He also has no direct ties to DeBoer, although there are regional agreements. Shephard was the WR coach at Washington State for one season in 2016 and played at a Midwest D-3 school similar to DeBoer (who was NAIA but still, a small schoolboy). Also in what would be an odd twist of fate, he was the WR coach in Western Kentucky for Junior Adams, though their paths never crossed there. Rondale Moore and David Bell have each been named 1st team AP All-Americans in Shephard’s tenure, so the development has been there. A man who is probably happy where he is, but worth a phone call to gauge interest.

Free agents

Billy Gonzales, Former Florida Passing Game Coordinator, Wide Receivers Coach– I have gone through all of the OC/WR coaches on the staff who have undergone a coaching change and Gonzales is one of the two still on the board who are worthy of coming to Seattle. He is originally from Colorado and went to the state of Colorado. Early in his career, he became an Urban Meyers WR coach, following him from Bowling Green to Utah to Florida. After leaving Meyers of Gainesville, Gonzales went to LSU, Illinois, and Mississippi state before heading back to the swamp with Coach Mullen.

Gonzales is a free agent, so Washington doesn’t have to worry about convincing him to leave his current employer. The lack of recruiting is partly why Mullen was fired, but Gonzales had three 4-star recipients on board in 2022 who rescinded the assignment after not being retained. The Gators had Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain in the WR position in recent years that made an impact in the NFC West. This would be a significant departure from DeBoers’ past experience, but with one more shot at being a mercenary for his assistant coaching staff, Gonzales looks set to be the best of the uncommitted group.

Del Alexander, former our lady Broad Receivers Coach– It was announced yesterday that Alexander is not being held under Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame. He has a long resume with plenty of work on the West Coast after graduating from USC. He coached in the NFL with the Chargers as well as stops at UNLV, Oregon State, and state of Arizona before spending the last 5 years at Notre Dame.

The WR’s most recent 3 conscripts at Notre Dame (Chase Claypool, Miles Boykin, and Equinameous St. Brown) were all recruited before Alexander arrived, but he helped with their development. The lead recipient of the Irish this year was Kevin Austin, a four-star recruit brought in by Alexander. Over the past 5 years, Alexander brought in 5 top-125 nationally ranked recipients all of whom are in the top-16 of Notre Dame WRs committed since the year 2000. However, that wasn’t good enough for Notre Dame fans who were appalled at the number issues at the position, especially after Alexander lashed out with all of his top goals in the 2019 class, bringing in just one three-star player.

Class of 2022 Washington State High 4 Star Recipient Tobias Merriweather said yesterday: that Alexander was one of the main reasons he devoted himself to the Irish in the first place and that he probably would have gone elsewhere if Alexander wasn’t the coach (although he wasn’t looking to leave without Alexander there) . It’s unclear how many of Alexander’s recruiting chops came from the Notre Dame brand, but he seems like a reasonable option and is currently on the market.