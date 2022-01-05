Tennis Djokovic must prove exemption or go home – Australian Prime Minister

SYDNEY, Jan. 5 (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic must prove he has genuine medical clearance from COVID-19 vaccination when he lands in Australia or he will be “on the next plane home,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday . The world No. 1 announced on Tuesday that he has been given an exemption to play in the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne and said he was on his way to Australia. read more

Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government said Djokovic was one of a “handful” of successful applicants among 26 people who sought vaccination exemption but had not received special treatment in the anonymous application process.

“We await his presentation and what evidence he provides to support that,” Morrison told a media conference after chairing a meeting of state leaders on dealing with record levels of COVID infections in the country. read more

“If that evidence is insufficient, he will not be treated differently from anyone else and he will be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. Nothing at all.”

The federal government, which is responsible for international borders and visas, was not part of the exemption process. Morrison said numerous waivers had been granted to people who could have supported their application.

“So the circumstances are not unique. The question is whether he has enough evidence to support that he qualifies for that exception,” he said.

The decision to exempt Djokovic from the tournament sparked sharp criticism in Australia, where more than 90% of over 16s have had two doses of vaccine against COVID-19. Read more .

Melbourne had the world’s longest cumulative lockdown to contain COVID, and an outbreak of the Omicron variant has sent cases to record levels.

Tennis – Davis Cup Semifinals – Serbia v Croatia – La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain – December 3, 2021 Serb Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia REUTERS/Susana Vera

“I think many people in the Victorian community will find this a disappointing result,” acting Victorian Sports Secretary Jaala Pulford said at a media conference earlier on Wednesday following news of Djokovic’s exemption.

“But the process is the process; no one has had any special treatment. The process is incredibly robust.”

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, said the two-stage application process is confidential and managed by independent experts. All applications were reviewed to ensure any waivers met the requirements of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI).

Tiley said those reasons included previous adverse reactions to vaccines, recent major surgery or myocarditis or certified evidence of COVID infection in the past six months.

The Serb, who had declined to disclose his vaccination status, previously said he was unsure whether he would compete in the January 17-30 tournament in Melbourne due to concerns over Australia’s quarantine rules. “

“We fully understand and sympathize with… people who are upset that Novak has come in because of his statements over the past few years about vaccination,” Tiley told reporters.

“But it’s ultimately up to him to talk to the public about his condition, if he chooses to do so, and the reasons why he was granted an exemption.”

