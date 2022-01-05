Kris Letang wants to play another five years – at least

Pittsburgh Penguins defender Kris Letang joked on Tuesday that he had to outdo teammate Evgeni Malkin. The two experienced core players of the club have been asked for days in a row how long they want to stay in the NHL. After Malkin said three to four years on Friday, Letang said five.

However, Letang, an insanely fit 34-year-old, was quick to make sure no one held him for five years.

I don’t have a timeline, to be honest, he said. In my mind it is five (years), but it could be more. But if I had to put a number on it, it’s five.

While meeting reporters after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Letang offered a series of introspective thoughts on the Penguins’ condition, his contract and his season.

The Penguins have won eight straight games going into a home game with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, and have yet to compete in a completely healthy line-up thanks to injuries and COVID-19. They are especially close, Malkin looks close to making his season debut after knee surgery in June.

So what kind of wave can the Penguins ride off this momentum?

Letang was cautious at first with his answer.

Last year, we felt like we had the team to compete for the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup title, he said. However, that team fell for the third time in a row in the first round of the playoffs.

I think this year with all the setbacks and everything we’ve been through, we don’t even know our potential. We haven’t had a full lineup yet. I can’t really give you an idea, but I can tell you right now that we have a lot of character in that room. Lots of guys stepped up, played bigger roles, did really well.

Letang’s role as the team’s best defender has long been established, but his place with the team is a bit murky as his contract expires after this season.

He will become an unrestricted free agent unless he re-signs with the Penguins, something that could happen at any time – but apparently not something that comes first for him.

I’m not really thinking about that at the moment, he said, dodging a direct question about whether there have been talks about a new deal and whether he might be entering his final months at the club.

My goal every time I enter (a season) is to win another Stanley Cup. That’s what I focus on. The rest can take care of itself.

Letang is third on the team with 22 points, despite a previous bout of COVID-19, but he was quick to point out that 21 of those are assists. I wish I could score some more. I didn’t hit the back of the net much.

But in general, me and (defense partner Brian Dumoulin) play good hockey.

He is and always will be a big minute eater, who plays in all situations. Hes a team-most 25:58 ice age this season.

And your eyes don’t deceive you. Letang has emphasized greater responsibility, even as his strong skates and lofty two-way play sometimes lead to turnover or opportunities for opponents.

He attributes his improvement in that area to the experience, I think, of getting older. I thought (about) that talking to Todd (Reirden, the assistant who oversees the defense) and trying to become a man who is reliable at all times.

I usually face the top two or three lines during the games. The boys are getting better offensively; they have more skill and speed. So sales may now be more expensive than ever.

Letang added that he is more careful about when and how to join the offense.

When you reach 26.27 minutes at the end of the evening, you want to be able to do all that (well).

And do that for, oh, another five years or more.