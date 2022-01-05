Novak Djokovic got ‘no special’ deal for Australian Open Jab exemption

Novak Djokovic received “no special” favors to get a Covid vaccination waiver to play at the Australian Open, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday, as the move sparked a furious backlash. Nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic announced late Tuesday that he was on his way to Melbourne with “a waiver clearance”, ending the long drawn-out saga over whether the world number one would defend his title.

All participants in the tournament, which starts on January 17, must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption, which will only be granted after assessment by two panels of independent experts.

The Serb has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he has been vaccinated and has previously resisted the coronavirus vaccine.

Tiley defended the integrity of the process that reviewed Djokovic’s waiver application, which is overseen by state and Victorian state governments.

He revealed that 26 players or their support staff of the approximately 3,000 who traveled to Australia had applied for an exemption, and only a few of them were successful.

“Anyone who met those conditions may enter. No special favor was granted. No special opportunity was given to Novak,” Tiley told Channel Nine television.

Melbourne and Sydney have both endured months of restrictions and lockdowns over the past two years and allowing travel for Djokovic has been widely criticized.

‘Terrible message’

Prominent physician Stephen Parnis, a former vice president of the Australian Medical Association, said it has sent a dire message to people trying to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“I don’t care how good a tennis player he is. If he refuses to be vaccinated, he won’t be allowed in,” Parnis said on Twitter.

“If true, this exception sends a terrible message to millions trying to reduce #Covid19Aus risk to themselves and others.”

One of the conditions for entry without a vaccine is if a person has had Covid-19 in the past six months. Whether that is the case with Djokovic has not been disclosed.

Tiley previously said the two panels reviewed each waiver without knowing the applicant’s identity, and the reasons for granting approval remain confidential.

Djokovic expressed his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine in April 2020 when it was suggested they might be mandatory so tournament play could resume.

“Personally, I’m not pro-vaccines,” Djokovic said at the time. “I wouldn’t want anyone to force me to get vaccinated so I can travel.”

Melbourne outrage

Some players were surprised at the verdict, including British doubles player Jamie Murray who said at the ATP Cup in Sydney: “I don’t think if I hadn’t been vaccinated I wouldn’t get an exemption.”

There was also outcry on the streets of Melbourne, with local resident Ron Wilson telling AFP: “I find it disgusting. I think he should have made a decision sooner and it shouldn’t be a last minute decision to let him in. to fetch .”

Other city residents were more sympathetic to Morteza Yari, saying, “I think as long as the exemption is valid and they have valid reasons, I don’t see a problem with that.”

Tiley said he understood the community’s concerns.

“People this morning would wake up to that news (and I) would completely understand and sympathize that they are completely upset,” he said.

Confirmation that the Serb was on the way sets the stage for a clash with Rafael Nadal, with both tennis greats looking for a record 21st Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park.

The Spanish great is already in Melbourne after recovering from the coronavirus he contracted at a practice event in Abu Dhabi last month.

promoted

Fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is injured and will not travel to Australia.

(This story was not edited by NDTV staff and was generated automatically from a syndicated feed.)