Flames remain in Saddledome, end of city plan for new arena





The Calgary Flames will continue to play at Scotiabank Saddledome indefinitely after an agreement with the City of Calgary to build a new $634 million arena was terminated.

“We have always believed that Calgary needs a new entertainment center,” John Bean, president and CEO of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, the company that owns the Flames, said in a statement Tuesday. “However, under the current circumstances, we do not see a way forward that would create a viable partnership with the city, which is essential to realize a new events center.” The Flames announced on June 26, 2020 that they planned to move to the new arena for the 2024-25 season. Before the termination, the project was expected to be demolished in the next two months and the arena to open in time for 2024-25. Tuesday’s statement said the project framework agreement, which arranged the financing, design and construction of the event center, required the city and CSEC to waive construction terms on or before December 31 in order to proceed. Neither party did, so all agreements related to the project have been terminated. The disagreement came to light on December 22, when the Flames ownership group said it could not move forward due to mounting additional costs borne only by CSEC. The city and CSEC first agreed on a 50/50 cost split of the project in December 2019, citing a cost of $287.5 million for each partner and a total cost of $575 million for the new arena. When that rose to $608.5 million in July 2021, the city said it was unable to afford the increased share, so Flames’ ownership kept the deal by taking on the increased cost, $321. million for the city’s $287.5 million. Design development and further cost increases drove a total price of $634 million in October. That increased CSEC’s share again, to $346.5 million, and then CSEC said the city introduced $15 million more for infrastructure costs and $4 million more for climate mitigation that wasn’t on the table. Coupled with CSEC being responsible for all further cost overruns due to supply chain issues and the escalation in commodity prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Flames ownership decided it could not proceed under those terms. In a statement dated Dec. 22, CSEC said: “The failure of the city and the CSEC to find a viable path forward was based not only on ‘the last dollar’ on the table, but rather on the accumulated increase in stock of CSEC in the costs, including infrastructure and climate costs, the overall risk factors related to the project and the inability of CSEC and the city to find a way forward that would work for both parties. “While not ideal for Calgarians, nor competitive for the Flames, Calgary residents should understand that it is nonetheless CSEC’s intentions to remain at the Scotiabank Saddledome.” The Saddledome opened in 1983 to replace Stampede Corral as the home of the Flames and to host the hockey and figure skating competitions for the 1988 Calgary Olympics. This is the Flames’ 38th season in the arena, the second oldest in the NHL. Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Rangers, opened in 1968, but a $1 billion renovation was completed in 2013.

