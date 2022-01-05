Prime Minister Scott Morrison warns tennis star will be on ‘next plane home’ if medical vaccine exemption doesn’t ramp up





The prime minister has warned controversial tennis star Novak Djokovic will be “on the next plane home” as proof of his medical exemption to travel and participate in the Australian Open does not accumulate. Scott Morrison said the man’s number 1 whose exemption sparked outrage from many quarters would not be treated any differently than anyone else. “If he is not vaccinated, he must provide acceptable evidence that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and to have access to the same travel arrangements as fully vaccinated travelers,” Morrison said Wednesday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Novak Djokovic would receive no special treatment. (Alex Ellinghausen) “So we’re waiting for his presentation and what evidence he provides to back that up. If that evidence isn’t enough, he won’t be treated any differently than anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home. “So there should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. Nothing at all.” The prime minister had previously said the Serbian player’s exemption was “a matter for the Victorian government”. “They have given him an exemption to come to Australia, so we are acting in accordance with that decision,” he said. Djokovic has not disclosed his vaccination status, but in April last year he said he was “against vaccination”. “I wouldn’t want to be forced by anyone to take a vaccine in order to travel,” he said in a live Facebook chat. Tennis Australia later confirmed the waiver, saying it was granted after a “rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts”. On Wednesday afternoon, Federal Home Secretary Karen Andrews issued a forcefully worded statement saying that the Commonwealth enforces the border, not state or territory governments. Novak Djokovic is on his way to Australia after receiving a medical clearance to play at the Australian Open. (Getty) “Anyone wishing to enter Australia must meet our strict border requirements,” said Ms Andrews. “While the Victorian Government and Tennis Australia will allow an unvaccinated player to participate in the Australian Open, it is the Commonwealth Government that will enforce our demands on the Australian border. “If an arriving person has not been vaccinated, they must provide acceptable evidence that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons in order to access the same travel arrangement as fully vaccinated travelers. “Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those arriving at our border meet our strict border requirements. “No participant in the Australian Open will receive special treatment.” She said any quarantine arrangements would be a matter for the Victorian government. Previously, Tennis Australia and the Victorian government tried to allay public anger and confusion, insisting that Djokovic had not been given special treatment. Novak Djokovic announced last night that he is on his way to participate in the Australian Open. (Instagram) Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said at a news conference this morning that Djokovic was one of 26 applicants who had applied for a medical waiver and was one of the few to be granted. While Tennis Australia could not legally reveal why Djokovic had been granted the waiver, guidelines from the Australian Technical Advisory Group On Immunization (ATAGI) were clear under what possible circumstances it would be approved, Mr Tiley said. He said these scary circumstances included that he had a previous anaphylactic reaction to a vaccine, had just had major surgery and had had COVID-19 for the past six months. Mr Tiley said the names were redacted during the waiver process so that no officials knew they were reviewing Djokovic’s application. “The process has been very clear and we understand and fully sympathize with the fact that some people are upset that Novak came in because of his past statements about vaccination,” he said. “However, it is ultimately up to him to talk to the public about his condition if he chooses to do so and why he was granted his exemption.” The decision has sparked a heated reaction from Australians online, especially as Melbourne experienced months of strict lockdowns and severe travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic. Carolyn Broderick, the chief physician of Tennis Australia, said she understood what a difficult time had been for Melburnians in recent years and that some people would find the exemption granted to Djokovic “frustrating and disturbing”. dr. However, Broderick said the tennis star did not receive any special treatment. “I want to make it absolutely clear that, as has been the case all along, no one gets or will receive special treatment because of who they are or what they have accomplished professionally,” she said. Victoria’s Acting Minister for Tourism, Sports and Major Events, Jaala Pulford, said that while news of Djokovic’s medical exemption would be “insane” for some people, the process was robust and the same system applied to everyone. Mr Tiley said that although Tennis Australia was unable to explain why Djokovic was granted the waiver, he would urge the tennis star to speak openly about it. “It’s ultimately up to him,” said Mr Tiley. Serbian Novak Djokovic serves during the Davis Cup semifinals. (AP) “I will encourage him to talk to the community about it as we have been through a very difficult period over the past two years and we would appreciate some answers to that.” When asked about the controversy, opposition leader Anthony Albanese called for a “complete and transparent explanation” as spectators, officials and other players had to be vaccinated. “This exemption needs to be explained, I have absolutely no interest in it,” said Mr Albanese. “I think there must be a good explanation and I haven’t heard it yet.” How Australia faced the rise of the Omicron variant Acting Victorian Prime Minister Jacinta Allan said she was reluctant to comment on “any particular tennis individual” but wanted to make it clear that the decision to allow Novak Djokovic to play in the Australian Open had been made nationally, and that doctors had revised the decision. “It was through the Commonwealth’s ATAGI process that allowed Novak Djokovic to enter the country,” she said. Ms Allan said it was “up to Novak Djokovic to explain to the Victorian community… the rationale behind his actions” for coming to Australia. She said the state government would expect Djokovic to make a public statement to the community once he arrived.

