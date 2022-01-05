Sports
Boys hockey prep: Hawks flex muscles in convincing win over Hunters in top 10 showdown
I couldn’t stop thinking about it, said defender George Peterson. It was horrible. It made us want to work even harder.
How long did this horrible feeling last?
Oh, only about six or seven months.
It was just about until the tryouts, Peterson said with a laugh.
Peterson and the highest-ranking Hawks appear on a mission, as evidenced by a 6-1 teardown of a quality Duluth Denfeld team, ranked No. 6 in Minnesota Class A, in a Lake Superior Conference game Tuesday before a nearly packed crowd on Hermantown ice arena.
Peterson and Wyatt Carlson led the way with two goals each, while sophomore Max Plante had one goal and three assists and junior Kade Kohanski had five assists to lead the Hawks (9-1).
While Plante and his older brother Zam rightly make a lot of headlines, so as gifted players, to the sons of former NHLer Derek Plante, the name George Peterson might sound more like something out of a Christmas movie.
In addition to guarding the blue line, however, Peterson has a lot of offensive skills to match. The junior is in his third year at varsity and second year as a starter. Tuesday was his first varsity game with two goals.
Peterson doesn’t mind being overshadowed.
Not at all, he said. Those other guys make my job easier. It’s all fun.
Especially when you’re winning.
Denfeld (9-3) struck first when junior Nick McGillivary scored at 4:16 of the first period on an assist from Simon Davidson. The good atmosphere was short-lived, however, as Max Plante scored the equalizer just 17 seconds later. Carlson then scored his first goal at 7:33 in the first and Peterson scored a power play goal with a high shot through traffic at 10:07 in the period as the Hawks took a 3-1 lead in the first break.
We made a few mistakes and then we took a stupid penalty, said Denfeld coach Dale Jago. Then they started rolling, and when Hermantown is rolling, they smell blood and it’s everywhere and they keep coming wave after wave. It hasn’t changed in the 12 years since I’ve been doing this.
Still, Jago said, if the Hunters cut down on casual mistakes, the talent gap isn’t as far off as some might think.
The thing about Hermantown is they work so hard, so you have to match that, he said.
As strong as the perennial power Hawks are, they will get even better when Zam Plante returns from a shoulder injury next week.
We were a little nervous at the beginning, a lot of our guys are a bit new to this, but our reaction to that first Denfeld goal has been great, said Hermantown coach Patrick Andrews. Max Plante just came down and did what Max Plante does. We have talent, but a lot of it is young.
The younger players certainly won’t have to go far to feel what it feels like to get upset in the first round of the state tournament.
Just ask Peterson. He’ll tell you he never wants to feel that again, and so far the Hawks are playing like it is.
It was a real shame, but it just makes us hungrier for this year, said Peterson. This year was a lot of fun, especially with such a great group. Were all very tight, and since we lost last year, we started working towards that the day after. But teams always play their best games against us, so we have to be ready for every game we play. Are always sections first, then state.
Duluth Denfeld 1-0-01
Hermantown 3-1-26
First Period 1. DD, Nick McGillivary (Simon Davidson), 4:16; 2. H, Max Plante (Kade Kohanski, Wyatt Carlson), 4:33; 3. H, Carlson (Plante, Kohanski), 7:33; 4. H, George Peterson (Kohanski, Plante), 10:07 (pp).
Second Period 5. H, Peterson (Ty Hanson, Dallas Vieau), 3:57.
Third Period 6. H, Carlson (Kohanski), 2:33; 7. H, Vieau (Plante, Kohanski), 4:51 (pp).
Saves Austin Wick, DD, 36; Dane Callaway, H, 14.
