Sports
How did Novak Djokovic get to the Australian Open?
Novak Djokovic sparked anger after being granted a medical exemption allowing him to defend his Australian Open title without being vaccinated against Covid-19. So how did the world number one do.
AFP Sport looks at the rules:
– Who has received an exemption? –
The Serb is among a “handful” of players and support staff who have been granted a vaccine waiver allowing them to enter the country, according to Australian Open boss Craig Tiley.
But the medical reason why the vaccine-skeptical player was granted the exemption has not been revealed.
“In this case, a waiver has been granted on the basis of personal medical information, which we do not receive,” Tiley told Australian television channel Channel Nine on Wednesday.
“It is up to that applicant to disclose what those grounds were.”
– How does it work? –
In all, 26 tennis players and support staff have applied for waivers, Tiley said.
These were examined by two panels in a system set up in accordance with the Victorian state government, according to the Australian Open, with players’ identities hidden from the medical panels.
An initial panel of physicians decided whether the applications met the government’s Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) waiver guidelines.
If they were eligible, they were then examined by a second government-appointed panel of medical experts.
– What diseases are included? –
Here are the main reasons ATAGI sets out to allow a temporary waiver from Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine requirements:
– Proof by PCR test that you have already had a Covid-19 infection. This allows you to postpone the vaccination for six months after the infection.
– A “serious medical condition” such as major surgery or hospitalization for a serious illness.
– A “serious side effect” of a previous Covid-19 vaccination, for example a reaction that is life-threatening or requires hospitalization – if no acceptable alternative vaccine is available.
– People who pose a risk to themselves or others during the vaccination process, for example because of a mental disorder.
– For vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna, evidence of inflammatory heart disease within the past three months.
– What’s the reaction? –
Tiley said he could understand that people were “completely upset” by the news of Djokovic’s exoneration, but insisted he had not received any special treatment.
Anyone who met the guidelines, including through evidence of a recent Covid infection, was allowed to enter Australia, Tiley said.
“So no special favor was granted, no special opportunity was given to Novak,” he added.
Tiley argued that the rules were, in fact, stricter for tennis players than for other people.
“For tennis players, it was a process beyond what anyone who had come to Australia would have experienced,” he said.
“We had an additional panel, a panel of experts, that blindly reviewed each application and then granted waivers as appropriate.”
