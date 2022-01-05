Melvin Gordon laments Broncos squandering ‘well-built’ roster as Denver misses postseason again





Last week, the Denver Broncos were officially eliminated from post-season action, forcing them to play out Saturday’s pointless streak against the Kansas City Chiefs. Three consecutive defeats guaranteed the Broncos’ third consecutive losing season under Vic Fangio. Running Back Melvin Gordon complained that Denver had all the pieces in place to make a playoff push, but came up short. “You sit back and get frustrated because we’re so much better than what our records show,” Gordon said this week. via SI.com. “It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating as a player. I know it’s frustrating as coaches, as an organization. It’s frustrating. We’re such a good football team. So talented across the board, it’s ridiculous. For us to be here to sit and not have a chance at the play-offs, all that work you put in off-season, it’s hard to say to say the least.” The Broncos have a solid defense with burgeoning talents like Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain II in the secondary that has produced good quarterbacks. The receivers’ corps is filled with young talent in Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Courtland Sutton who, if healthy, could be among the best trio in the league. Bulldozer novice Javonte Williams has proven he can handle the load with Gordon’s pending free agency. The line of attack has improved every year. On paper, it’s an enticing grid. “After the Raiders game, I was so mad just because I was thinking about the D-line, the secondary, our receivers, tight ends, the linemen we have, young yet a lot of moxie,” Gordon said. “Running backs, I mean, even the ones, the twos, the threes, even the guys who don’t get that much love, the linebackers, I mean it was so frustrating because it’s such a well built team. It’s a Super Bowl -team.” Whether it’s a Super Bowl team is debatable, but there’s bound to be talent up and down the roster. The Broncos’ Achilles heel in 2021 was the same as it has been since Peyton Manning’s retirement and the same as every forecaster who suggested going into the season: Quarterback. Until Denver has a QB that can make a difference, they will remain a mediocre operation. Good enough to win about seven games, but not big enough to make a jump. What GM George Paton does this offseason at quarterback will define the franchise for years to come. The most pressing question in January is whether Fangio will be retained for another run or whether Paton will select a new coach after Saturday’s final against KC.

