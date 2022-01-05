Live Cricket Updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, First Test, Last Day

The Black Caps are in trouble. Big problems. Video / Spark Sports

All the action from the last day of the first test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh.

Day four report:

The Black Caps are in trouble. Big problems.

For the first time in a home test against Bangladesh, the Black Caps go into day five and stare at defeat, after a battle collapse late on day four at Bay Oval.

The hosts resumed a 17-run lead with five wickets in hand on day five, requiring an almighty rearguard to deprive Bangladesh of their first New Zealand win in 33 attempts.

If Bangladesh ended that losing streak in a format where New Zealand are the world champions, it would be a shock for centuries, yet one that seems increasingly likely.

From 136-2 the Black Caps dropped to 147-5 by stumps, with the pace of Ebadot Hossain removing the stumps of Will Young (69), before bowling Henry Nicholls and trapping Tom Blundell lbw, both without scoring .

The Black Caps’ survival rests on their last two specialist batsmen, Ross Taylor, who looked uncomfortable and should have been knocked out at least twice, and Rachin Ravindra, whose tail order was tricky to rely on after their poor bet in the first innings.

Uncovering that tail would also be quite the conundrum when it comes to balancing the need to score runs against keeping wickets. The Seamers of the Black Caps have the ability to score points, but are less reliable at hitting for long periods. Should they take risks in an attempt to gain an edge that Bangladesh would find hard to achieve in their remaining surpluses?

That’s a debate the Black Caps want to avoid for as long as possible, with Taylor, Ravindra and possibly Kyle Jamieson having to survive the first session in hopes of avoiding or at least delaying a rare home defeat.

It’s hard to put too much faith in Taylor’s survival skills, with his 101-ball stay for 37 runs, including some wild slogs, one of which yielded an easy catch that was fired at the deep end, while also following a horrendous mix up that was only improved by chaotic fielding.

Shambolic is an apt description for all that has happened in the last hour with Bangladesh struggling to dominate for the third day in a row.

Their marathon innings continued into day four, helping to push the game further out of the Black Caps’ grasp. The hosts had targeted the first hour as key to their chances but failed to break through Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Yasar Ali, whose resistance meant all of Bangladesh’s top eight batsmen had to deal with at least 50 balls.

Mehidy successfully assessed two dismissals, and his 88-ball 47 was crucial for Bangladesh’s last two recognized batsmen who added 75 runs and conceded 26 overs.

Once Mehidy was sent off, Bangladesh quickly crumbled, showing how crucial missed opportunities were earlier in the innings as they tumbled from 445-6 to 458. The damage was done, however, with a 130 lead in the first innings.

For Tim Southee (38 overs) and Jamieson (35) it was the most overs they’ve thrown in an innings in their Test career, and after both went wicketless against India in Mumbai, they had each thrown over 50 overs without success before they helped mop up the bangladeshi tail.

Trent Boult (35.2 overs) and Neil Wagner (40) also set their third fastest working pace, with their toil giving the Black Caps batsmen plenty of time to reflect on their efforts in the first innings, but for Tom Latham That didn’t help, as he completed a rare bad test in both innings by chopping 14.

When Devon Conway took off for 13, an inner rim that bounced off its path and landed in the hands of the trench, their two most reliable batsmen were back in the sheds for tea.

Bangladesh should have quickly removed all of the top four from the Black Caps, but Young was dropped at 31, while Taylor got a handful of extra lives when the pair added 73 for the third wicket. The visitors also provided a rare chance of laughter for the home fans as they squandered all three reviews, the third being the most egregious, with an lbw review revealing a ball landing in the middle of Taylor’s bat.

And yet all the blunders of Bangladesh may not matter. When Ebadot removed Young, Nicholls and Blundell, all with a score of 136, the equation quickly changed.

The Black Caps are no longer chasing their 33rd consecutive win over Bangladesh. Now is the time to avoid a disastrous defeat.