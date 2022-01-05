Adding Caleb Williams brings proven experience to the crowded QB Room





When an acclaimed quarterback name hits the portal like Caleb Williams, every program in the nation, including Georgia Football, should be trying to grab this star-studded signal caller from Oklahoma. In the 24 hours since Williams entered his name into the transfer portal, many have suggested he could be a name Georgia would want to grab. The Dawgs recruited him out of high school before expelling Brock Vandagriff from Oklahoma. Williams was an acclaimed 5-star quarterback in the class of 2021 of high school. He made absurd statistics in his senior year of high school, but that wasn’t the only thing that impressed recruiters. Caleb Williams could bring proven experience to Georgia football and their quarterback room. His ability to get the ball to the field with tremendous accuracy sets him apart from some of the more talented quarterbacks in the entire country. When pressured, Williams always seems like he can break out of the sack and turn a sack into maybe a 15 to 30 yard gain. That vision and his sheer athleticism are just two things that coaches salivate about when it comes to Williams. Early on in Williams’ high school days, people thought he was going to play for Georgia. However, when the Dawgs learned that Vandagriff had been fired from Oklahoma, head coach Kirby Smart and his staff were the first to jump on it. Vandagriff would later commit to Georgia, opening the opportunity for Williams to choose the Sooners. If Williams somehow moved to Georgia, where exactly would he fit in? After finally regaining some significant quarterback depth following the departures of Jacob Eason and Justin Fields, the Dawgs have plenty of great options, but adding Williams overdoes them. Williams offers his unparalleled talent and his experience over some of the quarterbacks the Dawgs currently have, such as Vandagriff and Carson Beck. Not to mention Gunner Stockton coming in for the 2022 recruiting class. Not only does he provide the long ball, as JT Daniels can do, but he also provides the speed and acceleration to scramble out of the pocket when pressure is applied, similar to what Stetson Bennett can do. Once all is said and done, and if Williams chooses Athens as his next destination, teams from all over college football will be notified because the Dawgs are sure to have the best quarterback room in the country, even if some decide to transfer. steps . Sure, it could lead to some guys leaving Georgia, but the Dawgs want to keep competing for the national championships every year and Williams has already shown he’s a playmaker. Although Georgia has a crowded room, that proven experience will give the others a little more time to develop and keep the Dawgs in the hunt. These rumors with Williams are still just that, but it wouldn’t be negative if he ended up in Athens.

