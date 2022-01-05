Juvan stuns Sabalenka in Adelaide for first Top 10 win; Rogers switches Sakkari. from

Aryna Sabalenka and Kaja Juvan were about as far apart as two players can be in the WTA Top 100 in the second round of the Adelaide International 1 on Wednesday, but a difference of 98 places in the standings proved no obstacle for the young Slovenian in a stunning 7-6 (6), 6-1 upset win.

The 21-year-old’s previous best win was a 6-3, 6-3 win over then world No. 11, Belinda Bencic in the first round of Wimbledon last summer, one of three previous wins she’s had against Top 20 players .

Hardcourt feats: Juvan, the World No. 100, was previously 0-2 in her young career against the Top 10, but neither match was played on a hard court: in 2019, she bagged a set from then World No. 10 Serena Williams in their encounter the second round at Wimbledon and last year she was defeated by good friend Iga Swiatek in the first round of the French Open.

“At first I was a little scared because she’s incredible and she’s done so many things very, very well. But then again, it’s the beginning of the season, it kind of depends on the day, and I really believed I could do it.” – Kaja Juvan

Serve wrestling sink Sabalenka: Sabalenka had two break leads in the first set and was never able to extend her lead and the inability of the world number 2 to settle on the serve was a theme of the match.

Trailing 2-0 and 6-5 in the opener, Juvan saved the set point at 6-5 in the tiebreak after losing her own 5-3 lead to win the last three points.

Sabalenka served four of the seven double faults in the first set in the tiebreak, and that misery continued in the second set: in four service games she landed only 33% of her first serve and only brought in one second serve, thus she added 11 double faults for 18 in total in the 89-minute game.

Her opponent sympathized.

“I really enjoyed the first set. I like it when matches get tight, when it’s competitive and when it’s a really tight fight. I kind of regretted it at some points because I… knew they weren’t the best does with the service and we all know how that feels at some point,” said Juvan.

“I know she can do better, but then again I said to myself, ‘Focus. Stay here until the end. It could change at any moment.’ I just tried to stay there until the end and really fight.”

To her credit, Juvan herself didn’t hit a double foul and also served four aces.

Next for Juvan: Juvan, the first player to advance to the quarter-finals, then takes on Anastasia Gasanovawho upset Elina Svitolina from number 8 in the first roundor Misaki Doi with an unseeded semifinalist guaranteed.

Rogers upsets Sakkari, sets quarterfinal vs. Rybakina

After Juvan took her first Top 10 win of her career, Shelby Rogers followed with her fourth: a 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4 win over number 3 seed and world number 6 Maria Sakkari.

Rogers defeated Sakkari in straight sets at Wimbledon last July, and leading 7-6(5), 2-0, he looked on course for another; however, the American lost the next seven games before resetting for a 2-hour 18-minute win.

Words from the winner: “It’s nice to start with such a big win. I knew it was going to be really tough today. She’s coming off an incredible season last year and she’s such a great competitor, so I knew I could play my best tennis whatever that looks like at the beginning of the year.”

Rogers, who revealed in her on-court interview that her goal in 2022 is to win her first tour-level title, will be looking for a second win against a seeded player in the quarter-finals when she takes on number 7 seeded Elena Rybakina. The pair played three times in the last 18 months, with Rybakina leading 2-1 against each other.

While Rogers worked on her upset, Rybakina took a simple 6-3, 6-4 win over Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova to secure her own spot in the last eight.