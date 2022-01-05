Siger’s was the downtown Hudson MA store known for its hockey equipment

HUDSON Those who grew up in the city know the correct way to pronounce “Siger”, as in Siger’s Athletic Equipment.

It’s pronounced “Zager’s,” according to Select Board member and Historic District Commission chairman Jimmy Quinn. He worked there when he was in high school and after college so he would know.

At least that’s how you say the last owner’s last name, Louis “Labe” Zager. Siger is an Americanized version of the Jewish name, said 66-year-old Quinn.

Siger was originally a menswear shop, a haberdashery shop if you will. The shop was located in what is now TC Lando’s Sub and Pizzeria in Main Street 127Quinn said.

The ‘go-to place for all things hockey’

It slowly evolved into a sports store, with a focus on selling hockey equipment, sometime in the 1930s or 1940s when Zager took over, Quinn estimates. It stayed on Main St. 127 for many years, but eventually moved to the St 23-27 Main Streetat the roundabout in the center.

It was later sold to Maurice and Pat Conte and moved to Marlborough before closing, Quinn said.

Hudson is a hockey town through and through, Quinn explained, so it made sense for the store to move in that direction.

“People came from all over to get there,” Quinn said.

Quinn’s father, David, was a longtime coach at Hudson High and one of the founders of the Central Mass. Hockey League. Jimmy Quinn remembers his father, who died in 2011 at age 89 and was restoring his 1930s and 1940s high school hockey trophies.

“It shows that Hudson was a hockey town in the beginning,” Quinn said.

Tommy Williams, a member of the Boston Bruins in the 1960s (and for much of that time the only American regularly in the NHL), raised his family in Hudson. And in 1978, Mark Chiasson’s goal saw Hudson High School beat Burlington 4-3 for the Division I championship, the last time a public high school won a Division I championship in hockey before the Super 8 format ( the also won a Division III state title in 2012).

Like Quinn, Richard Braga, 64, grew up in Hudson. He remembers that Siger was the go-to place for all things hockey.

There he got his sticks, skates and pucks, although he would be the first to admit he wasn’t much of a hockey player, but he would love to skate on the pond.

“Every kid in the neighborhood was skating on Tripps Pond, on River Street,” he said.

Quinn has countless memories of the store, dating back to when he was a young boy.

He remembers his father taking him to the bakery across the street before going to the store. It was his father’s way of keeping him quiet while he ran errands.

During Jimmy Quinn’s high school days, he remembers working on Saturdays, sharpening skates and dealing with customers, most of whom were knowledgeable.

He would return to work at the new location after graduating from university and teaching English at Marlborough High School for a few years.

A big draw of the store was its cheap prices, Quinn said.

Quinn described Zager as a “perfect businessman” who was good with customers.

“He would buy 200 dozen hockey sticks at a time and save a lot of money by paying cash, then turn around and sell those sticks way below his competitors,” he said. “A stick that used to cost you maybe seven dollars, if you went to Siger you might get it for four.”

It was not uncommon to see a tractor-trailer in the back of the store unloading hundreds of hockey sticks on Friday.

As one of the younger guys who worked there, Quinn remembers having to carry the hockey sticks inside.

Jennifer Harpin, assistant to the financial advisor at Edward Jones on 19 Main St., also remembers the store. She grew up in Marlborough and her father was friends with the last owners, the Contes.

Oliver Nunes, a 90-year-old lifelong Hudson resident, recalls the early days of Siger’s, when it was still transitioning from a clothing store to a sports store.

He liked baseball more than hockey.

“Back in the early 1940s, back then, all the neighborhood kids in town had their own baseball teams,” he said. “Broad Street had a team. River Street had a team and from Siger we would get all the equipment (we needed).

“There wasn’t a lot of money to get by at the time, especially for kids, so the low prices were great. The store owners treated the kids wonderfully, too,” Nunes said.

Ten dollars back then was a lot of money, and your dollars would go a long way in the store, Nune said.

“We would go to Siger’s and buy our gear there and they would take really good care of us,” he said.

Cesareo Contreras can be reached at 508-626-3957 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @cesareo_r.