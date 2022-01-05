No. 14/16 Men’s Basketball wins at K-State, 70-57





Next game: in the state of Oklahoma 1/8/2022 | 13:00 CT CBS Longhorn Radio Network MANHATTAN, Kan. Senior Marcus Carr registered a team-high 19 points and senior Timmy Allen added a double-double with 17 points and a career-best 14 rebounds to accelerate No. 14/16 Texas (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) to a 70-57 Kansas State (8-5, 0) win – 2 Big 12) on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. The Longhorns, who started the game and led the nation in scoring defense (51.9 ppg), improved to 12-0 this year as they kept their opponent under 60 points. Carr put on 6-of-14 field goals and 4-for-6 free throws to go along with a season-best seven rebounds and five assists with no turnovers in a season-high 37 minutes. He recorded a team-best plus-minus total of plus-15 on the night. Allen, who had 13 of his 17 points in the second half, scored 6-for-13 field goals and 5-for-6 free throws while adding three assists in 36 minutes. Senior Courtney Ramey posted 14 points as he connected at 3-for-8 from three-point range in 38 minutes. Junior Dylan Dissu added 10 points on 5-for-7 field goals and five rebounds in 22 minutes. Texas recorded a 15-to-6 assist-to-turnover ratio on the night, turning a team season low by making just six turnovers, and registering a plus-12 rebound margin (40-28). Trailing 35-29 at halftime, the Longhorns recorded a score of 41-22 in the final 20 minutes. Texas converted 54.2 percent of the field (13-24) and held the Wildcats to 22 points with a 22.2 percent field goal (6-27), including a 0-of-9 from the three-point range, in the second half. K-State opened the game with a 7-0 run in the opening three minutes, before Disu converted back-to-back baskets to draw the Longhorns in 7-4 at 15:52. After Allen narrowed the margin to 19-16 with 8:20 to go, the Wildcats scored six straight runs to build a 25-16 lead after a layup by Selton Miguel at 6:33. Trailing 27-21 to a Luke Kasubke jumper with 4:24 left, Texas used an 8-0 run to take a 29-27 lead at 1:32 on a Ramey three-pointer. K-State ended the half with an 8-0 spurt to take a 35-29 lead at halftime. The Longhorns opened the second half with an 18-2 run over the first 7:34 to build a 47-37 tie after another three-pointer from Ramey with 12:26 left. After Devin Askew hit a free throw to bring UT’s advantage to 63-51 at 3:13, the Wildcats reacted with six straight runs to narrow the deficit to 63-57 after Miguel layup with 2:42 left. to go. Texas then sealed the outcome by scoring the last seven points of the game to go away for the win. Texas returns to court when it travels to the state of Oklahoma on Saturday, January 8. Texas Basketball Postgame Notes #14/16 Texas 70, Kansas State 57 January 4, 2022 Bramlage Colosseum (Manhattan, Kan.) Presence: 6.833 Team Notes The Longhorns have now won five consecutive and six of their last seven games against Kansas State. Texas recorded its fourth straight win in Manhattan.

UT improved to 12-0 this year as it kept its opponent under 60 points.

Texas posted a 15-to-6 assist-to-turnover ratio overnight. The six turnovers marked a season low for the Longhorns (previous: eight, twice).

The Longhorns posted a plus-12 (40-28) rebound margin.

Texas posted a score of 41-22 in the second half.

Trailing 35-29 at halftime, the Longhorns opened the second half with an 18-2 run over the first 7:34 to build a 47-37 lead at 12:26

Texas converted 54.2 percent of the floor (13-24) in the second half.

UT held K-State at 22 points with 22.2 percent FG draws (6-27), including a 0-of-9 from the three-point range, in the final 20 minutes.

After not taking a free throw in the first 20 minutes, the Longhorns hit 13-of-18 (.722) from the line in the second half. Timmy Allen Recorded his second double-double (17 points, 14 rebounds) in Texas (14 games) and 13th in his collegiate career (99 games)

Set a career high in rebounds (previous: 13 while at Utah vs. USC on March 11, 2021)

Hit double digits for the 10th time in Texas and the 81st in his career

Hit double digits in Texas rebounds for the second time and 14th in his career Marcus Carr Achieved double figures in scoring for the eighth time this year (14 games) and the 72nd time in his career (106 games) (team-high 19 points)

Recorded a game high five with no turnover

Set a season high in rebounds (seven), previous: four vs. West Virginia on January 1

Set a season high in minutes (37), previous: 36 at Seton Hall on December 9

Concurrently his season high in free throws (4-6) Dylan Dissu For the fourth time this year (six games) and the 29th time in his career (55 games) double digits in the score (10 points)

Recorded a plus-minus total of plus-14 in 22 minutes played

Now blocked a shot in five of his first six games played in Texas Andrew Jones Didn’t make the trip with the team (health and safety protocols) Courtney Ramey Double digits (14 points) for the fifth time this year (14 games) and the 62nd time in his career (108 games)

Set a season high in minutes (38), previous: 36 vs. West Virginia on January 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2022/1/4/no-14-16-mens-basketball-wins-at-k-state-70-57.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos