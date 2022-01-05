Washington Football Team Announces Date For New Name Amid Stadium Crisis





The stadium may be a hazard, but the Washington Football Team will finally have a new name in less than a month. The franchise announced on Tuesday that it will unveil its highly anticipated name change on February 2. It will be about 19 months after it ditched its old nickname due to racial insensitivity issues, temporarily becoming the Washington Football Team. Team President Jason Wright revealed that the new mascot will not be the Wolves or RedWolves, despite these names being fan favorites, due to the trademark challenges they would come up with. “We can’t wait to get started with our team name and identity on a clear path – one with no disruptive obstacles, legal or otherwise,” Wright wrote in a statement. post on the team’s website. Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera Getty Images “And while we have always understood that it would be an almost impossible task to pick a name that all our fans would identify with as their first choice, we are very excited about our final roster, which aligns with our values, our rich in history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans.” The team too teased reveal a sweater, which keeps its colors burgundy and gold. Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team — which faces the Giants on Sunday to end its fifth consecutive losing season — has other problems, namely FedEx Field. Last Sunday, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was nearly hit by fans leaning over a railing that came down as Hurts began to make his way through the tunnel at FedEx Field. At least one fan who ended up in the collapse suffered a cervical strain and a head injury, plus elbow and knee bruises, ESPN reported:.

