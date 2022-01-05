Webb telescope successfully unfolds its tennis court-sized sunshade in space





The James Webb Space Telescope, which launched on Christmas Day, successfully completed the placement of its 70-foot (21-meter) sunshade on Tuesday. This critical milestone is one of many that must occur for the NASA observatory to function properly in space, and it was a great relief for the Webb team to reach this milestone.

“Unfolding Webb’s sunshade in space is an incredible milestone, critical to the success of the mission,” Gregory L. Robinson, Webb’s program director at NASA headquarters, said in a statement. “Thousands of parts had to work with precision to fully unfold this engineering marvel. The team delivered a bold feat with the complexity of this implementation – one of the most daring ventures yet for Webb.”

According to the agency, it is one of the most challenging spacecraft NASA has ever attempted.

The massive five-layer sunshade shields Webb’s giant mirror and instruments from the sun’s heat. Both the mirror and the instruments must be kept at a very cold minus of 370 degrees Fahrenheit (negative 188 degrees Celsius) in order to observe the universe as it was designed. Each of the five sheets is as thin as a human hair and is covered with reflective metal. When Webb was launched, the sunshade was folded to fit the Ariane 5 rocket that took the telescope into space. The eight-day process to unfold and tighten the protective shield began on December 28. This involved unfolding the shield support structure over the course of several days before the tensioning or tensioning of each layer could begin. The fifth tier of the sunshield was tightened and secured in place at 11:59 a.m. ET Tuesday. Overall, the entire process, controlled by teams on Earth, involved the perfect, coordinated movement of hundreds of release mechanisms, hinges, positioning motors, pulleys, and cables. “The membrane tension phase in the deployment of awnings is especially challenging because there are complex interactions between the structures, the tension mechanisms, the cables and the membranes,” said James Cooper, NASA’s Webb awning manager, based at Goddard Space. Flight Center, in a statement. “This was the hardest test on the ground, so it feels great to have everything going so well today.” The teams have been running 12-hour shifts to ensure everything runs smoothly with Webb’s implementations. With the hood successfully in place, Webb’s project manager Bill Ochs said the telescope has overcome the potential for 70% to 75% of the more than 300 single-point failures that could disrupt its functioning. “This milestone represents the pioneering spirit of thousands of engineers, scientists and technicians who have spent much of their careers developing, designing, manufacturing and testing this premier space technology,” said Jim Flynn, Sunshield Manager at Northrop. Grumman, NASA’s prime contractor for Webb, said in a statement. The telescope has the ability to look back in time, using infrared observations to reveal otherwise invisible aspects and look deeper into the universe than ever before. The Webb telescope will look at every phase of cosmic history, including the first post-Big Bang glow that created our universe and the formation of the galaxies, stars and planets that fill it today. Its capabilities allow the observatory to peer into the atmospheres of exoplanets and examine faint signals from the first galaxies formed 13.5 billion years ago. “This is the first time anyone has ever attempted to place a telescope of such a large size in space,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said in a statement. “Webb required not only careful assembly, but also careful implementations. The success of the most challenging implementation – the lens hood – is incredible evidence of the human ingenuity and engineering skills that will enable Webb to achieve his scientific goals.” What comes next Webb is expected to take about 29 days to reach its intended orbit a million miles from Earth, with other critical steps along the way — and that includes another big challenge later this week: unfolding the telescope’s mirror. The mirror can extend 6.5 meters – a huge length that allows it to collect more light from objects once the telescope is in space. The more light the mirror can capture, the more details the telescope can see. It’s the largest mirror NASA has ever built, but its size posed a unique problem. The mirror was so big it wouldn’t fit in a rocket. Engineers designed the telescope as a series of moving parts that fold origami-style and fit into a 5-meter space for launch. This is the next set of critical steps for Webb – getting the mirror’s 18 hexagonal gold-coated segments to unfold and lock together. All these steps are expected to be completed by the end of this week. Finally, Webb will make another orbital adjustment to put himself in orbit extending beyond the moon. As that rounds out the 29 days, the telescope will go through a commissioning period in space that will last about five and a half months, which will involve cooling, aligning and calibrating the instruments. All instruments also go through a checkout process to see how they work. Webb will begin collecting data and the first images later in 2022, expected to be released in June or July, forever changing the way we see and understand the universe.

