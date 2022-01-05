Prep report: Duluth East boys hockey stops Rock Ridge





The goals in the second period gave Duluth East a 4-0 lead en route to the third, but the Wolverines gave up two goals in the third period from Brant Tiedemann and another from Isaac Flatley to narrow the lead to 4-3 with just over 7 minutes to play. Berg ended the rally with a late goal to secure victory. They brought it to us for the first two periods, said Rock Ridge coach Ben Johnson. We finished the game strong, it just didn’t end in our favour. Duluth East coach Steve Pitoscia said the Greyhounds are still learning his system but was pleased with the way his team responded to Rock Ridge’s late attack. I think we came out with a pretty good plan of attack, we did a good job hitting the pucks first, said Pitoscia. We have a young team with not much experience in varsity hockey and the third period was another example of that. We learned how to win and close matches and it doesn’t look that nice at the beginning of the box score, but we did a lot of good things and we sat down after they started rallying. GIRLS HOCKEY Duluth Marshall 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 Duluth Marshalls Anna Koski and Danica Mark both scored in the third period to take the Hilltoppers to a 2-1 victory over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in Cloquet on Tuesday. The teams were scoreless until Koski found the back of the net 6 minutes, 19 seconds into the third period. Mark added Marshall’s lead 5 minutes later. Tenley Stewart got the Lumberjacks 41 seconds after Mark hit the board, but CEC never found the equalizer. Chloe Clark made 16 saves for Marshall and Araya Kiminski had 19 for the Lumberjacks. BOYS BASKETBALL Hermantown 63, Duluth East 60 Hermantowns Abe Soumis hit a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left to give the Hawks a narrow lead over Duluth East Tuesday. The Greyhounds had a chance to even the game, but Michael Lau blocked the attempt to secure Hermantown’s victory. Soumis hit four from long range in the game and finished with 20 runs for the Hawks. Hermantowns Blake Schmitz led all scorers with 21. Luke Lieberz finished with 13 points to lead the Greyhounds. GIRLS BASKETBALL Duluth Marshall 82, Moose Lake-Willow River 42 Duluth Marshall eighth-grader Anna Saari scored a career-high 30 points in the Hilltoppers’ 82-42 win over Moose Lake-Willow River at Willow River Tuesday. Saari hit four three-pointers in the blowout victory. Duluth Marshall scored 42 points in the first half and the Hilltoppers buried 12 from long range in the game. With Saari in double figures were Regan Juenemann with 18 and Laila Monroe with 13. Maci Kukuk scored 13 and led Moose Lake-Willow River. PREPARE SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL Duluth Marshall 69, Virginia 53 Wrenshall 67, Floodwood 55 Hermantown 63, Duluth East 60 Northwest 58, Spooner 52 Hibbing 72, Duluth Denfeld 65 Solon Springs 70, Butternut 36 Cherry 85, South Ridge 41 Cromwell-Wright 41, Carlton 33 Deer River 76, Barnum 62 GIRLS BASKETBALL Duluth Marshall 82, Moose Lake/Willow River 42 Clock 68, Proctor 61 Superior 70, Duluth Denfeld 21 South Ridge 94, Hill City/North Country 38 Northwest 66, Spooner 25 North Woods 70, Carlton 20 Duluth East 66, Hermantown 52 BOYS HOCKEY Superior 1, Hayward 0 Hermantown 6, Duluth Denfeld 1 GIRLS HOCKEY Duluth Marshall 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinejournal.com/sports/7333514-Prep-report-Duluth-East-boys-hockey-holds-off-Rock-Ridge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos