Jets hold on, beat Coyotes for third straight win

GLENDALE, Aris. — Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves and the Winnipeg Jets won their third consecutive 3-1 against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at the Gila River Arena.

Evgeny Svechnikov, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nikolai Ehlers scored for the Jets (16-11-5), who won for the second time in three days after having postponed five consecutive games. They defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime on Sunday.

“We want to be a difficult team to play against,” said coach Dave Lowry. “We want to be a team that is physical. We like to be aggressive on pucks. We want to be a relentless team and we talk about that.”

Karel Vejmelka made 46 saves for the Coyotes (6-22-3), who lost their eighth in nine games (1-7-1). Shayne Gostisbehere scored in the third period to deprive Hellebuyck of his 26th NHL-shoutout.

“The first two periods were good, we had chances to score, but I think we were too passive in the third period,” said Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny. “We are waiting for the attack to come naturally. It was 2-1 and we made a strong push to equalize, but the keeper was quite good.”

Mark Scheifele had two assists for the Jets, who this season defeated the Coyotes 49-28 and lead 95-43 in two games against them. The Coyotes won 1-0 with Vejmelka in goal November 29 in Winnipeg, despite being defeated 46-15.

“The NHL is a good league. It’s hard to win,” Lowry said. “Look at the parity, anyone can beat anyone on any given night and there aren’t many blowout scores. There are a lot of close games and for us, we’re just going to benefit by playing in these games.”

Coyotes ahead Clayton Keller said Vejmelka’s game gave Arizona a chance to win.

“Vejjy played unbelievably tonight; he made a three-seam pass and a single save,” said Keller. “He was great tonight, it was just a tight game.”

The Jets are 3-1-0 with Lowry as coach following the sacking of Paul Maurice on December 17.

“I think the guys are playing really hard for Dave, our systems are getting tighter and I think we’re coming together as a team,” said Hellebuyck. “We’ve had a bit of adversity and I think it’s headed our way now.”

Svechnikov, who had not played since December 17 due to an undisclosed injury, scored off Josh Morrissey‘s cross-ice pass with a snapshot bouncing off Vejmelka’s stick for a 1-0 Winnipeg lead at 17:34 of the first. The Jets created the scoring opportunity by turning the puck over at the blue line.

“We were able to grab a loose puck and if we get opportunities as soon as we flip the puck, we want our mindset to be we want to go into attack mode,” said Lowry.

Dubois scored his 15th goal of the season on a backhand shot to make it 2-0 at 2:40pm, just after a Winnipeg power play ended.

“‘Dubs’ is a big body, and when he decides he wants to go to the net, he wants to bring a puck to the net, he’s hard to defend,” Lowry said. “If he doesn’t stick with it, they’ll probably erase (the puck).”

Gostisbehere made it to 2-1 at 6:41 of the third and intercepted a Logan Stanley pass before splitting two defenders to score on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Ehlers scored at 19:15 in an empty net for the 3-1 final.

“Of course there were some mistakes, but they are a good hockey club and it was 2-1 there with five minutes to go and we were in a position to win this game,” Keller said.

COMMENTS: Arizona played its second game in 18 days and the first since an 8-7 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on December 28. … Jets ahead Brenden Dillon had an assist on the empty goal and has five points (one goal, four assists) in a five-game run. … The Coyotes are defeated 43-13 in the second period. … Hellebuyck is 7-3-0 in 11 games against Arizona.