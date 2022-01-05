Tennis reaction to Djokovic’s medical exemption to play in Australian Open

January 5 (Reuters) – Here are reactions to Novak Djokovic’s announcement that he will defend his Australian Open title this month after receiving a medical exemption from the requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19. read more

TENNIS COACH TONI NADAL

“I think it would be good if the player himself gives some explanation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

“He is not obliged to disclose data belonging to his privacy, but he must be aware that he is an international reference at a time of very serious global health crisis and of great sensitivity due to the enormous pain caused by COVID-19 .

“I would like to think that Novak is not aware of this and that he will remove all doubts as a sign of human sensitivity and understanding.”

AUSTRALIAN TENNIS GREAT ROD LAVER

“I think it could get ugly. I would think the Victorian people would be like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to see him play and fight, but at the same time there’s a right way and a wrong way.’

“If he has a reason for (the exemption), then… we should know. Yeah, you’re a great player and you’ve performed and won so many tournaments, so it can’t be physical. So what’s the problem ?”

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

“We are awaiting his presentation and what evidence he gives us to support that (exemption). If that evidence is insufficient, he will not be treated differently from anyone else and will be on the next plane home. No special rules at all for it Novak Djokovic. Nothing at all.”

AUSTRALI LADIES WORLD NUMBER ONE ASH BARTY

“I think it’s a tough one. As we’ve seen a little bit of the last day, from the Australian public, I know how tough it’s been for Australians…but Victorians in particular have had a real rough trot in the last 18 months and two years.

“I understand why they might be frustrated with the decision. Ultimately, I’m not interested in talking about Novak’s medical history. It’s not my decision. Those decisions are made. I have no control over them.”

RETIRED AUSTRALIAN PLAYER-TURNED-MEDIA PUNDIT SAM GROTH

“The fact that Novak Djokovic is getting a medical exemption from playing the Australian Open is a decision that will spit in the face of every Victorian and Australian.

“When I first saw it, I can’t say I was surprised, but for a man who has said he will never reveal anything about his medical status, to come out and say he has the exemption, was a bold move.

Tennis – Australian Open – Men’s singles photoshoot – Brighton Beach, Melbourne, Australia, February 22, 2021 Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the trophy during a photo shoot at Brighton Beach REUTERS/Loren Elliott

‘Why don’t you just say you’re coming to Australia and keep your secrecy? You are willing to say you have an exemption, but not why? It’s sick hypocrisy.’

ACTIVE VICTORIAN SPORTS MINISTER JAALA PULFORD

“I think a lot of people in the Victorian community will find this a disappointing result. But the process is the process; no one has had any special treatment.”

AUSTRALIAN OPEN BOSS CRAIG TILEY

“We fully understand and sympathize with… people who are angry that Novak came in, because of his statements over the past few years about vaccination.

“However, it is ultimately up to him to talk to the public about his condition, if he so chooses, and the reasons why he was granted an exemption.”

2011 US OPEN CHAMPION SAMANTHA STOSUR

“Yes, I think as far as the exemption goes, I clearly have no idea what the exemption is for, what it was for. I know I don’t think it’s up to the tennis circles and the Australian Open to decide that, it’s government.

“So whatever application has been made, they’ve clearly given their approval. But yeah, obviously it’s a pretty heated topic at the moment, and hopefully it will all work out in the long run.”

AUSTRALIA’S MEN’S WORLD NUMBER 34 ALEX DE MINAUR

“I just think it’s really interesting, that’s all I’m going to say. But hey, it is what it is, I just hope the other players… I heard there were other cases too… got waivers , so I hope they will all meet the criteria.”

AUSTRALIAN PLAYER JORDAN THOMPSON

“I can see why they (people) are mad… I know they thought you should be vaccinated to play…

“I think people should have their say whether they want to get vaccinated or not, and I’m not doing that – I’m just worried about myself. Yeah, honestly I’m glad he’s playing.”

AMERICAN PLAYER NICOLE MELICHAR-MARTINEZ

“I don’t understand why @DjokerNole is getting so much hate for his vaccine exemption. He follows the rules and the government could have said ‘no’ but they didn’t.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alison Williams

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.