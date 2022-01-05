A New Year’s Look at the Most Read Paralympic Stories of 2021





~~ ~ After the Tokyo Olympics from late July to early August brought happiness and excitement and inspiration and tears of joy to participants and viewers from all over the world, the Paralympic Games did not disappoint either. From start to finish, it was a dignified encore, with lessons that will lead us all to a brighter, barrier-free future. For example, spectators witnessed blind runners and guides working together for a common goal, as well as how special each lap really was for athletes who were born without one or more limbs, or who lost arms or legs through disease. We witnessed intense, hard-hitting wheelchair rugby athletes, courageous cyclists, cunning boccia competitors and determined wheelchair tennis players in action, just a few examples of the spirited teamwork and individual sportsmanship at the Paralympic Games. When 2022 begins, JAPAN Forward highlights the most read sports stories of the past twelve months in the categories Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and (all other) sports. Join us for a quick look at Japan’s Paralympic year, before we take you to another year of Winter Olympics, Paralympic Games and other sporting challenges. And follow our sports coverage in 2022 here and here. Our five most-read stories from the Tokyo Paralympic Games are: Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games at the New National Stadium. 5. Paralympic Closing Ceremony Shows Beauty in Diversity The theme of the evening was Harmonious Cacophony, which means that we can achieve harmony even in the merging of different sounds. Read more here. The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on August 24 at the New National Stadium. (Athit Perawongmetha/REUTERS)

4. Opening Ceremony Delivers Ambitious, Upbeat Performance When the Games were postponed, the Paralympics were beacons of hope, IPC boss Andrew Parsons said. They never stopped chasing their dreams. Read more here. Ibrahim Hamadtou, who lost his arms in a train accident at the age of 10, made his Paralympic debut in 2016.

3.TABLE TENNIS | Ibrahim Hamadtou inspires with tenacious determination The Egyptian player has no arms, but that didn’t stop him from mastering the sport. Read more here. Shoko Ota, who won a gold medal at the All-Japan Taekwondo Championships in 2018, is preparing for the Paralympics in 2020.

2. Shoko Ota hopes her success on the cross-country track will be carried over to the taekwondo mat The 32-year-old will become one of the few Japanese athletes to compete in both the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games. Read more here. Shingo Kunieda celebrates after defeating Tom Egberink of the Netherlands in the men’s wheelchair tennis final on September 4, 2021 at Ariake Tennis Park (Ivan Alvarado/REUTERS) 1. Japan’s 51 Medal Distance Represents A Vivid Collage Of Great Achievements And Inspiring Individuals The host nation finished one medal short of its Paralympic record, which was set at the 2004 Athens Games. Read more here. Read our related stories now: Author: Ed Odeven Follow Ed on JAPAN Forward’s [Japan Sports Notebook] here on Sunday, in [Odds and Evens] here during the week, and Twitter ed_odeven.

