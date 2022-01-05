‘Golden day for Bangladesh cricket’: Wishes pour in after Tigers’ historic win over Kiwis

Bangladesh made history on Wednesday after registering their first-ever Test win against New Zealand. They did it in style by taking a crushing eight-wicket victory over Mount Maunganui at Test New Zealand world champion.

The visitors needed only 40 runs in their second inning on Day 5, after bundling the Kiwis for 169 in their 2nd innings. This was their first-ever win in New Zealand and sixth in 61 Tests away from home. It was New Zealand’s first defeat in 16 home tests in the past four years.

Pacer Ebadot Hossain was the star of the game as he posted his career best numbers in the second inning against the Kiwis. On the final day, the game was wrapped up in one session after Hossain took six for 46, while New Zealand rolled on 169 in its second innings. The Kiwis lost their last 5 wickets for just 22 runs.

Twitter was in turmoil as wishes poured in for Bangladesh for this special win.

The parties were in full swing

Party in the Bangladesh Team locker room after the historic victory over Mount Maunganui.#BCB #cricket #BANvsNZ pic.twitter.com/78pGFQ30wP — Bengal cricket (@BCBtigers) January 5, 2022

Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to his social media account and congratulated Bangladesh on the win. He called this win a great achievement.

Well done @BCBtigers, to win the WTC champions is an amazing effort. I also hope they realize what they can achieve when they play on some good wickets that help batters and bowlers alike.

Congratulations.#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/5bHUhdN0h8 – DK (in Dinesh Karthik) January 5, 2022

Former cricketer Parthiv Patel also congratulated Bangladesh for their amazing and incredible effort. https://twitter.com/parthiv9/status/1478566887747297281?s=20

Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan shared a note saying that the boys deserve all the credit. He further stated that this is the best way to start the cricket year in Bangladesh.

What a way to start the year for cricket in Bangladesh. Congratulations to the captain, players and coaching staff. — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) January 5, 2022

https://twitter.com/Sah75official/status/1478532021693599748?s=20

Nepali cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane also praised Bangladesh for their success. He congratulated everyone on the great victory.

What a golden day for @BCBtigers Today! History has been made. Congratulations to everyone on this great win @BLACKCAPS. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/hKWGp0HUnM — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) January 5, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund also took to social media, saying ‘most of us missed the live action when Bangladesh staged a robbery and kicked off their 2022 with a bang’.

Most of us in this part of the world have missed live action, but Bangladesh has staged a heist to kick off their 2022 with a bang! Congratulations @BCBtigers in your first test win against New Zealand, you can be very proud of this achievement #BANvsNZ – Abhinav mukund (mukundabhinav) January 5, 2022

Ex-cricketer Stephen Fleming congratulated Bangladesh on their great win. He claimed that after winning the toss, Bangladesh played great cricket.

Any talk about @BLACKCAPS Taking this test match lightly is nonsense. @BCBtigers won a nice toss and played a great test. congratulations to @BCBtigers and staff about making history. I’m really looking forward to the second test. — Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) January 5, 2022

And there were many more….

They recognize the beautiful victory for Bangladesh in Mt Maunganui, even with the SCG now and rightly so #Ash #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/78qFO83ljf — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 5, 2022

Few things are more inspiring in sport than the underdog’s victory.

What a moment for @BCBtigers congratulations and bow #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/EkY5WDXahj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 5, 2022

