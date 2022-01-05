Sports
Number of medical exemption applications revealed, Novak Djokovic, Covid-19
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has revealed that tennis players and staff have filed 26 medical waivers but only a handful have been granted.
Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1 in the world, confirmed on Tuesday evening that he was one of the successful people, including several other players, who were exempted through the independent multi-step assessment process.
The 20-time grand slam champion, of which nine were won at Melbourne Park, will arrive in the country on Wednesday evening and already met huge reactions on social media.
Tiley said the strong assumption was that Djokovic chooses not to be vaccinated, joining the likes of Tennys Sandgren, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Australian Olivia Gadecki with that attitude.
Frenchman Jeremy Chardy also chose not to make the trip after suffering an adverse reaction to a vaccination dose several months ago.
Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial >
Two-time quarter-finalist Sandgren, who did not apply for an exemption because he did not meet any of the criteria, became the last player to withdraw from the Open due to the vaccination mandate.
A WTA spokesperson told News Corp on Wednesday that 85 percent of their top 100 female players have been vaccinated, while the ATP equivalent for men is 95 percent.
Those numbers rose significantly when the Australian Open, in consultation with the government, mandated vaccination for players, support team members, tournament officials and staff, and fans in attendance.
As with any player, we do our best to give them an equal and fair chance to enter the country, Tiley told 3AW on Wednesday.
That’s what Australia is about and this is what the Australian Open is about.
(You can get an exemption) if you meet the legitimate requirements and guidelines set by the government and not set out by Tennis Australia which is very important to know. These are federal government guidelines.
When you meet them, you enter and no government can decide whether or not someone does not enter.
International tennis players were required to return a negative test within 72 hours before flying to Melbourne or Sydney, and retest on arrival before isolating until another negative result was recorded.
They are also being tested in the country on their sixth day.
Denis Shapovalov and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova were two of the many players who tested positive after landing in Australia, while others did before they left.
Male players who have contracted the virus in the past month include Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev, Richard Gasquet, Benoit Paire, Aslan Karatsev, Evgeny Donskoy, Federico Coria, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.
Emma Raducanu, Belinda Bencic, Ons Jabeur, Katie Swan, Urszula Radwaska and Dalma Galfi are among the female participants who test positive.
The WTA has put in place strict Covid-19 protocols for all of its tournaments, which do not include grand slams like the Australian Open, while the ATP is in the process of updating its own policies.
WTA attendees are required to perform a PCR test every five days at an event, while there are daily temperature checks, questionnaires to be completed on an app, and functional grouping rules.
Players are also discouraged from lingering in or making unnecessary use of the changing rooms to avoid having too many people in the same room.
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/tennis/australian-open/djokovic-one-of-only-a-handful-approved-as-number-of-aus-open-exemption-bids-revealed/news-story/45d6189851cef0ea19d8ffd829595ba8
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]