Number of medical exemption applications revealed, Novak Djokovic, Covid-19

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has revealed that tennis players and staff have filed 26 medical waivers but only a handful have been granted.

Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1 in the world, confirmed on Tuesday evening that he was one of the successful people, including several other players, who were exempted through the independent multi-step assessment process.

The 20-time grand slam champion, of which nine were won at Melbourne Park, will arrive in the country on Wednesday evening and already met huge reactions on social media.

Tiley said the strong assumption was that Djokovic chooses not to be vaccinated, joining the likes of Tennys Sandgren, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Australian Olivia Gadecki with that attitude.

Frenchman Jeremy Chardy also chose not to make the trip after suffering an adverse reaction to a vaccination dose several months ago.

Two-time quarter-finalist Sandgren, who did not apply for an exemption because he did not meet any of the criteria, became the last player to withdraw from the Open due to the vaccination mandate.

A WTA spokesperson told News Corp on Wednesday that 85 percent of their top 100 female players have been vaccinated, while the ATP equivalent for men is 95 percent.

Those numbers rose significantly when the Australian Open, in consultation with the government, mandated vaccination for players, support team members, tournament officials and staff, and fans in attendance.

As with any player, we do our best to give them an equal and fair chance to enter the country, Tiley told 3AW on Wednesday.

That’s what Australia is about and this is what the Australian Open is about.

(You can get an exemption) if you meet the legitimate requirements and guidelines set by the government and not set out by Tennis Australia which is very important to know. These are federal government guidelines.

When you meet them, you enter and no government can decide whether or not someone does not enter.

International tennis players were required to return a negative test within 72 hours before flying to Melbourne or Sydney, and retest on arrival before isolating until another negative result was recorded.

They are also being tested in the country on their sixth day.

Denis Shapovalov and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova were two of the many players who tested positive after landing in Australia, while others did before they left.

Male players who have contracted the virus in the past month include Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev, Richard Gasquet, Benoit Paire, Aslan Karatsev, Evgeny Donskoy, Federico Coria, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Emma Raducanu, Belinda Bencic, Ons Jabeur, Katie Swan, Urszula Radwaska and Dalma Galfi are among the female participants who test positive.

The WTA has put in place strict Covid-19 protocols for all of its tournaments, which do not include grand slams like the Australian Open, while the ATP is in the process of updating its own policies.

WTA attendees are required to perform a PCR test every five days at an event, while there are daily temperature checks, questionnaires to be completed on an app, and functional grouping rules.

Players are also discouraged from lingering in or making unnecessary use of the changing rooms to avoid having too many people in the same room.