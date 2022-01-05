UMaine men’s hockey series against Alaska expected to continue despite virus concerns

The University of Maine men’s hockey team expects to play this weekend against the University of Alaska at Fairbanks in Orono, after it had to cancel last weekend’s series against Penn State due to a number of COVID-19 cases among UMaine players.

Some players who tested positive for COVID-19 and had to quarantine since returning from the Christmas holidays are still missing, but others are returning to the lineup after missing games due to injury.

We will find a way to play, although I don’t know what the numbers will be, said Barr, adding that the number of players available varies from practice to practice.

Ideally, he would like to have at least nine attackers and six defenders in addition to three goalkeepers. Teams are allowed to dress up 19 skaters and three goalkeepers for competitions.

UMaine has not played since beating Union 4-3 on December 11.

UMaines players and staff were all tested after returning from the Christmas break on December 26 and were notified in advance that they would be tested before starting practice. There was also an additional round of testing before the team left Orono for the Penn State series, to protect the players and staff from an outbreak that could lead to a shutdown.

Barr said the players who contracted COVID-19 had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.

All members of the UMaine hockey program are fully vaccinated.

The team is following protocols from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, including the recent update that reduced the quarantine period from 10 days to five as long as the person is asymptomatic. That person must wear a mask for the next five days.

Before halftime, student athletes were only tested when a player showed symptoms of COVID-19.

It was all about figuring out who qualifies. There have been a lot of moving parts, Barr said. It seems like protocols are constantly changing. It’s a fluid situation.

The UMaine coach said safety is the number one priority, but also said it’s important to play if you can. Due to state and university protocols, UMaine had to play all 15 regular-season road games last year before it could host a Hockey East playoff, which it lost to New Hampshire 7-2.

I’m concerned about their mental well-being, Barr said. I don’t have the answer. It’s a tough deal for the kids. But if we have the opportunity to play hockey safely, let’s play hockey. They are excited to play.

The selection has been thinned out a bit this season due to injuries and departure next to the corona virus.

Defenders Dominic Dockery, Kabore Dunn and Perry Winfree decided to leave the program last month. Merrimack College transfer Dockery was a regular but Dunn appeared in just four games and Winfree played in just two.

They have added a new defender in Sam Duerr.

Left winger Grant Hebert and Matthew Fawcett and right Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup were sidelined by concussion and winger Brad Morrissey is out with a knee injury.

None of them played against Union, but Barr said Schmidt-Svejstrup and Hebert have returned and will be available this weekend. Fawcett is also back, but his status for the weekend is up in the air.

The team has already played several games where they have had to miss six or seven players due to injury and COVID-19, so Barr said they are used to shorthands.

Since the teams have fewer players in practice, Barr has implemented more individual skill exercises.

I’ve told the players that they can see themselves as victims and feel sorry for themselves and hang out or they can find a way to get better every day whether we have 25 or 10 guys on the ice, he said. I actually have a lot of fun with the kids. Spend more time on individual [development] instead of team stuff is not a bad thing.

UMaine will set a record of 2-11-4 and a three-game unbeaten run (1-0-2) in this weekend’s series.

Alaska, a Division I independent after the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) disbanded in July, is 4-13-1, but has played 10 games against teams ranked in the top 15 in the current US College Hockey Online poll ​and has a draw and four overtime losses at the bottom of the 0-9-1 shown against them.

Coach Erik Largens Nanooks, who practiced at the UMaines Alfond Arena on Monday, is coming out of a 4-4 draw at No. 7 Denver after losing 7-2 the first night.

These will be their 11th and 12th road races.

You can’t feel sorry for yourself when you see what they’re going through, Barr said. We owe it to them to play, said Barr. They are a very good team and they are coached really well. They play very hard and they have played some very good teams. It will be a great challenge for us.

The teams play on Friday at 7.30 pm and on Saturday at 7 pm. After this weekend’s series, UMaine returns to Hockey East to play at UMass Lowell for a pair on January 14-15.

