MACAU DAILY TIMES » 2022 will be a sporty year: Pun





tare year will be full of sporting events, Sports Bureau (ID) Chairman Pun Weng Kun said yesterday on the sidelines of a press conference for the launch of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao 2021 China Stars. When asked about the events, Pun said the ID is preparing not only a series of local events this year, but also other events to which Macau will send delegations of local athletes, which will require preparation and involvement from the agency. In addition to the previously announced WTT and Macao International Regatta, Macau includes a tennis event, a basketball event, the marathon and the [Macau] Grand Prix, as well as the Dragon Boat races and [Macao International] 10K run, detailed pun. The ID president hinted that more could take place later in the year if the Covid-19 situation allows. Speaking about the government’s goal, set by 2020, to host one major sporting event per month in Macau, Pun indicated that it may not be achieved this year due to border restrictions related to pandemic control measures. For now, there won’t be many new events, Pun said, noting that most of the events scheduled for the year had already been hosted in previous years. a lot of those [new] events are already being organized in other places outside of Macau, he said, noting that what is more important is that all people understand that hosting these events is safe [for the community] and contributes to the promotion of sports among the population and to the economy. In addition to the major sporting events, the ID also organizes a range of other activities for the local population, such as sports festivals and fairs, and a bike ride. The bike ride and another sports festival will be held next month as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations. As for the participation of local athletes in competitions outside of Macau, the highlight will be the 19th Asian Games, which will take place from September 10-25 in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. When asked about the possibility of Macau hosting more Asian-level events, Pun said this type would not depend solely on the wishes of local authorities. Rather, it would require long-term planning and negotiation with Asian and international sports entities. This is not just our decision. It requires cooperation between different entities. We’ll think about this, but it’s not a decision we can make alone, he said.

