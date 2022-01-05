NFL 2021 Playoff Picture: Here are the 14 projected playoff teams with Bills and Rams winning their divisions





After a wild week 17, not much drama remains for the final week of the season and that’s because 11 of the NFL’s 14 playoff berths have now been achieved. In fact, there could certainly still be some drama and that’s because there are still hundreds of seeding options, despite only having three available playoff spots. There is by the way are 256 seeding scenarios in the AFC alone. So who’s going to take those last three spots and how will the final playoff placements fall apart? That’s where our forecasts come in handy. Right now, the Packers are the only team that knows which league they will be in in the playoffs and that’s because they took the top spot in the NFC on Sunday. Every other seed is up for grabs. To help you figure out how this all plays out, we’re going to project the 14 playoff teams along with their placements. These forecasts are based on data from numbers cruncher Stephen Oh of SportsLine.com. Oh put some numbers into his SportsLine computer and simulated week 18 more than 10,000 times, and with those numbers we projected the entire playoff field. With that in mind, let’s get to this week’s playoff projections. Before we do that, here’s a mock version you might want to read if your favorite team has already been eliminated from the playoffs. As for everyone else, let’s get to the projection. Remark:Remember, this is a projection based on how we think the rest of the regular season will go. If you want to see the current standings of the play-offs, click here. Click here for an overview of the current play-off photo. SportsLine simulates every match leading up to the play-offs 10,000 times, and you can view here the choices of the model both straight up and against the spread. AFC Playoff Projection Here is a list of the playoff odds for all other AFC teams (their percentage chances of making it into the playoffs are next to them in parentheses):Raiders (49.6%), Steelers (6.6%), Ravens (2.4%), Dolphins (DISABLED), Browns ((DISABLED), Broncos (DISABLED), Jaguars (DISABLED), Jets (DISABLED), Texans (DISABLED). NFC Playoff Projection Here’s a list of the playoff odds for all the other NFC teams (their percentage chances of making it into the playoffs are next to them in parentheses):Saints (36.5%), Vikings (DISABLED), Washington (DISABLED), Falcons (DISABLED), Seahawks (DISABLED), Giants (DISABLED), Panthers (DISABLED), Bears (DISABLED), Lions (DISABLED). Wildcard round projection AFC (7) Chargers at (2) Chiefs

(6) Foals (3) Bills

(5) Patriots at (4) Bengals Day: Titans NFC (7) Eagles at (2) Rams

(6) 49ers at (3) Buccaneers

(5) Cardinals at (4) Cowboys Bye: Packers

