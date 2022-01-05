Sports
Takeaways from Neeo Avery’s Devotion to Penn State Football
Penn State Football added an important piece to the 2023 recruiting league as four-star athlete Neeo Avery commits to James Franklin and the Nittany Lions
Penn State Football got a major addition to its class for 2023 on Friday when 4-star athlete Neeo Avery announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.
With Avery in the fold, Penn State Football’s 2023 class is now ranked third nationally with six commits. While the 2022 class is still technically incomplete with the late February signing day, Penn State has focused most of its attention on the 2023 cycle.
The Nittany Lions are hoping to have a successful outdoor season after a disappointing end to the 2021 season, and bringing in some big recruits like Avery will certainly give the schedule some momentum.
Avery was a big early win for the staff in the class of 2023 for several reasons.
Let’s delve into the importance of Neeo Avery’s dedication to Penn State Football
1. The trend of versatility
Penn State Football has done a good job landing versatile players in the 2022 class.
Mehki Flowers and Cristian Driver could make it work on wide receiver or on security. Caleb the artist can end up on either side of the line, Abdul Carter | and Ken Talley could play both linebacker and defensive end and Tyrece Mills can be a safety or a linebacker.
The point is, if a player struggles in one position, it’s not the end of the road for him, as he has the knack of going to the other side of the ball or changing positions.
The same can be said of Avery. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, he has the frame to be either an impact player on the tight end or on the defensive side. His athleticism will definitely play in both positions and possibly start on both.
Obviously Penn State Football has touted the tight finishing position better than the defensive finishing position over the past few cycles, so maybe Avery is needed more there. A pass rush including Avery and Dani Dennis Sutton would certainly be a welcome sight.
Penn State Football is recruiting another top athlete who can play both tight end and defense end in Nyckoles Harbor. If Penn State gets both Avery and Harbor, the possibilities are endless.
