Sports
Makar’s spin-o-rama OT winner sets hockey world on fire
Cale Makar has been touted as a modern defender like no other. Tuesday night he took that to a whole other level.
With the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks in overtime, Makar held the puck together in the corner of the strike zone, swinging around the net as if he might give a pass to the point, before quickly pulling a spin-o-rama to Blackhawks forward to stun Kirby Dach and leave him in the dust.
Makar then shot to the net and went backhand, forehand, backhand, top-shelf on future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury, who won the match, to top it all off. His 14th goal of the season already.
Most defenders can only dream of 14 goals in a season, but 14 goals in 25 games? Most attackers can only dream of that. Makar does the unthinkable and could very well walk away with the Norris Trophy at the end of the season.
Not since Mike Green’s 31 goals in 2008-09 have we seen anything like this, and even that seems to be totally shattered. Green also didn’t score them with spin-o-rama pendants.
Did we mention that Makar is only 23?
On a team full of talents like Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog, it’s Makar’s incredible display of skill that drives the hockey world insane. And it certainly won’t be the last time.
Here are some of Tuesday night’s best reactions:
We’re all still watching Cale Makar’s goal, right?
— Sportnet (@Sportnet) January 5, 2022
POV: cale makar skates towards you pic.twitter.com/Ndn6VhMZao
— Juliana Nikac (@juliananikac) January 5, 2022
Cale Makar is not real life.
— Chris Peters (@chrispeters) January 5, 2022
I’m going to step on the brakes and all hell flies by.
-Cale Makar (probably) pic.twitter.com/ejfqkYmesG
— Nate Lundy (@natelundy) January 5, 2022
Moe: Cale Makar for the Norris
WIRED: CALE MAKAR FOR THE HEART
— Mark Springer: Radio Machine (@MarkAMark) January 5, 2022
Cale Makar does things on the ice that no other defender can, for example 349 pic.twitter.com/1o2E0TaW0v
— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 5, 2022
ALL HAIL CALE
WHAT A TARGET pic.twitter.com/UrNzNTPNdJ
– Allie Monroy (@AllieMonroy_) January 5, 2022
Makar didn’t seem to understand what all the fuss was about.
Cale Makar on his goal: “It was a bit of luck, to be honest.”
— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 5, 2022
Right… nothing but luck with that game.
Meanwhile, Makar’s move was so devastating that people became concerned about Dach after he undressed.
pour one out for kirby dach he’s not dead but cale makar broke both his ankles
— Lauren Kelly (@laurkelly24) January 5, 2022
Chicago damage report tomorrow:
Kirby Dach -> IR (ankles)
Marc-Andre Fleury (Lies)
Any other player (Jaw)
Cale Makar is furious.
— Jonathan Taylor Thomas the Tank Engine (@Avalangelist) January 5, 2022
If anyone in section 322 could return Kirby Dach’s jockstrap it would be greatly appreciated pic.twitter.com/wPpKE2EwIv
— Chel Squared (@ChelSquared) January 5, 2022
This is the NHL equivalent of being posterized. Kirby Dach will be haunted by highlight shows for at least another ten years. https://t.co/TF0hVKtxnw
— Andrew Wadden (@andrewwadden) January 5, 2022
