Park renovations will continue until 2022 | Local news
Making improvements and updating equipment in Fountain Hills parks has been a priority for improving the city’s capital, and much work has been completed or begun in 2021 toward that goal.
City officials proposed approximately $2 million in equity financing for park improvements in fiscal year 2021/2022.
The largest project planned is a renovation with possible extension of the splash pad at Fountain Park. The estimate of that work is $860,000, including $110,000 in development costs.
Construction started in November and is expected to be completed in time to open before summer 2022.
Another important investment proposal is the replacement of the playground equipment at Fountain Park. The estimate for that project is $360,000. The plan is to replace the devices for the older children, between the ages of 5 and 12. Fountain Park’s playground for younger children ages 2-5 was replaced earlier in 2021. The replacement of the larger playground is planned for early 2022. .
In recent years, the city has made significant improvements to Four Peaks Park. The Council approved an additional $200,000 to continue with upgrades, including a shadow structure and new access from the southern parking lot off Calaveras Avenue. New public pickleball courts were constructed and games such as table tennis and cornhole were installed under the shade structure.
The budget also includes $65,000 to renovate the Four Peaks Park parking lot off El Sobrante Ave., adjacent to the playground. That was not completed by the end of the year.
$75,000 was budgeted to install lighting in the skate park at Desert Vista Park. That includes $40,000 compensation with grant funding. Also, Musco Lighting, the contractor selected to install that lighting, discounted the lighting project and agreed to donate a Mini-Pitch football field at Four Peaks. That facility was used as a display for a recreation conference held at WeKoPa in Fort McDowell in November.
Parks staff was also completing investment projects approved in 2020 and a major one was the repair and replacement of pump valves for the Fountain. The Fountain had been running on just two pumps for a long time. In June, staff were able to test the Fountain on all three pumps after the installation of the new valves on each of the pumps was completed.
With three pumps operational, the Fountain will top out at over 150 feet. A breeze on the morning of the test prevented reaching a summit, but the equipment worked fine, according to Parks Superintendent Kevin Snipes. The operation of the fountain continues with two pumps as a routine.
Work continues on other work related to the Fountain and the lake. Divers were working around the pump housing repairing or replacing parts of an inlet screen below the pump housing.
The city council also authorized $75,000 to continue the installation of video surveillance cameras in city parks. This is an effort to prevent vandalism. The goals for the year are additional cameras at Four Peaks and Golden Eagle parks.
