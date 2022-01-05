Cowboys’ Micah Parsons moved to COVID-19 protocols, status in question for Eagles rematch





After one of the first COVID-19 outbreaks within NFL teams this season, the Dallas Cowboys have seen the number of positive tests typically plummet in recent weeks, but that doesn’t mean they (or any team) are out of the running. . the woods as the NFL playoffs approach. Until then, they have placed rookie phenom and Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons in the team’s COVID-19 protocols, the team announced, leaving him unable to practice on Wednesday and putting a big red question mark over his availability for the regular season rematch (and final) against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. Parsons has been vaccinated, a source tells CBS Sports, and will have a chance to test the protocol this week. If formally moved to the Reserve/COVID-19 roster (expected to be later in the day), he will join linebackers Keanu Neal (who has yet to be activated after missing Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals after his second positive test of the season) and Francis Bernard, who is also recovering from a groin injury. In the event that the Cowboys are left without all three against the Eagles, Luke Gifford and Leighton Vander Esch are currently left as the only two linebackers on the 53-man roster, with only one on the exhibition squad. That would be Devante Bond, a former sixth-round roster of the 2016 Tampa Bay Buccaneers who signed with the Cowboys in late December. If Parsons is sidelined this weekend it would force defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to get creative, something he’s not new to in 2021, and that could also mean taking a closer look at Bradlee Anae’s defensive end with some linebacker representatives, especially considering they may also be without defending defender Jayron Kearse – who will be absent from training on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Kearse has been known to help out in the linebacker department at times, but he must be available to do so. Mike McCarthy made it clear that the Cowboys will be careful with Kearse, which could mean letting him sit to make sure he doesn’t have any setbacks ahead of Wild Card Weekend. Again, Parsons still has a chance to test protocol before Saturday, but the clock is ticking on his ability to do so and return to training given the NFL’s decision to end the Cowboys’ fight with the Eagles to stretch from Sunday to Saturday nights. As the frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and one of the top contenders for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Parsons’ loss for even one game is a serious blow to the Cowboys’ chances of winning. They will have to wait and see if he is able to play, while also putting together a solid contingency plan in case he cannot. The first-round rookie roster has racked up a team-leading 13 sacks, along with 84 combined tackles, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles in his first 16 starts.

