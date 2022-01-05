The Wanderers could be banned from hosting international cricket by the ICC if the pitch is judged ‘poor’





Johannesburg’s Wanderers Stadium is in danger of avoiding a 12-month ban on hosting international cricket if it gets a poor pitch rating in the pending South Africa-India test. The surface used for the second South Africa-India test has met with some criticism, with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra tweeting that the wicket has too much uneven bounce for the second day of a test match. However, he also noted that, in his opinion, conditions were not as bad as those seen when India last toured South Africa in 2018. Elgar, who carried his bat for 86 in a 63-run loss, said the game should have been called off. I think [it should have been called off earlier]. On day three, the wicket didn’t play great. Batters were hit very often. If there was a period to call it off, it was sooner, Elgar said. We had an incident where we were hit in the head where we could have had an incident of what happened in Australia. People want to watch Test cricket, but we are people too. We are not going to just take blows and accept that we are putting our bodies on the line. The situation could have been dealt with sooner. Too much uneven bounce on this surface for a day-2 pitch. Last time it was much worse, but even this one isn’t ideal for Test Cricket. IN MY HUMBLE OPINION. #SAvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 4, 2022 That field was badly judged, which resulted in The Wanderers being penalized three points. If a pitch incurs five penalty points in a rolling five-year period, it will not be allowed to host international cricket for 12 months. A site gets one penalty point if a pitch is rated below average, and three if a pitch is rated poorly. According to the ICC’s Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, a pitch may be rated below average if it exhibits occasional variable (but not excessive or dangerous) bounce and/or occasional variable carry, while it may be rated poor if it exhibits excessive unevenness. in the bounce. for any bowler at any stage of the match. It’s likely that as it stands, The Wanderers will fall into the below average category at worst. But according to CricViz, the surface on the first day was actually harder to store than the surface on the first day in the 2018 test. Our PitchViz model uses ball tracking data to analyze pitch characteristics. The uneven bounce shown in Joburg scores a 6.5/10 for difficulty (higher is harder) – this is the third highest ever on an opening day of a Test in SA and the highest for a Test in Joburg. #SAvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 3, 2022 South Africa administrators might watch nervously, hoping that conditions do not deteriorate further.

