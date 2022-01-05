Novak Djokovic reportedly refused entry to Australia





Novak Djokovic has been granted a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open without being vaccinated against COVID-19, but that same medical exemption could ultimately prevent him from entering the country. Djokovic has reportedly been denied entry to Australia due to a visa switch. According to the Times of London, a member of Djokovic’s team has applied for the wrong kind of visa, a visa that does not apply to people who have been granted a medical exemption and Djokovic is stuck at the airport with no way to enter the country. Through Time: But Djokovic is currently unable to pass through passport control after a member of his support team made a critical mistake while applying for a subclass visa that does not apply to those who have received medical waivers from a COVID-19 vaccine. The flaw was discovered by Australian Border Patrol while Djokovic was already traveling on a 14-hour commercial flight from Dubai to Melbourne. Can the Australian government help? In a case like this, the government of Victoria, the state hosting the Australian Open, can step in and help the defending champions enter the country. However, according to the Times of London, the Victorian government has refused to support the federal government’s efforts to correct Djokovic’s visa application. Acting Victorian Sports Secretary Jaala Pulford appeared to confirm this on Wednesday by tweeting that she and her department will not support Djokovic if he applies for a new visa in the right class. Public outcry over Djokovic .’s medical exemption One factor that could influence the decision to handle Djokovic’s visa issues hands-off is the reaction of the public. Ninety percent of Australia’s population has been vaccinated and the country has continued to implement lockdowns and travel restrictions, even as other countries have eased them. So when Djokovic announced that he had been granted a medical exemption from entering the Australian Open without being vaccinated against COVID-19, the response from the Australian public was largely negative, especially as no explanation was given by him or Tennis Australia. . Story continues Djokovic is under no obligation to explain why he was given a medical exemption so that he could participate without being vaccinated. However, he has publicly been against vaccines and vaccine mandates and has declined to comment on his own vaccination status. As Australia remains so vigilant against the spread of COVID-19, Djokovic’s exemption appeared to many to be a star tennis player who received special treatment to enter their country, while some of them are not even allowed to travel between states. What happens now? No one knows for sure what Djokovic’s options are. The government in Victoria seems committed to treating Djokovic like everyone else. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has already warned that there could be a non-visa problem if Djokovic enters the country, saying recently that Djokovic should prove he has a medical reason because he didn’t get the vaccine before being admitted like everyone else. As of 12 a.m. ET, which is 4 a.m. Melbourne local time, Djokovic had still not cleared customs and was reportedly “isolated” at the airport. If he is permanently banned from Australia, Djokovic may be put on a flight home after being detained at the airport. But that’s only if he’s treated like an ordinary person and not a global tennis star. If his fame is taken into account, who knows what will happen?

