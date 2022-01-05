Sports
Hockey Roundup: Back in the Victory Column for Chaska | Chaska Sports
Keeping a big lead against St. Louis Park from disappearing this time, Chaska scored twice in each of the last two periods in a 5-0 home win on January 4.
Sam Spehar scored two goals with Ty Broten and Blake Markwell noting their first results of the season for the Hawks.
The win broke a three-game losing streak for Chaska (8-4).
Carter Wishart stopped all 12 shots in the shutout, with Adam Kleber closing the score with a score in the third period.
Chaska’s match with Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday, January 8, has been postponed to February 10.
CHANHASSEN 10, WACONIA 2
Jack Christ recorded his first varsity hat-trick, one of five Chanhassen skaters to finish with two or more points in a 10-2 road win in Waconia on January 4.
The Storm defeated the Wildcats 49-13 and led 3-0 and 6-2 during the intermission.
Mathias Bosch finished with a goal and three assists, while Gavin Uhlenkamp scored twice and Caden Lee and Evan Miller each provided three assists.
Other goalscorers were Ryan Nicholson, Joe Parker and Jake Risch.
Cole Machtemes scored both goals for Waconia.
Brady Marsh stopped 11 of 13 shots for Chanhassen (7-4-1), who will be in St. Louis Park on Saturday, January 8 at 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 2, BRECK 1
A 27-9 shot advantage over two periods, but a one-goal deficit, and a little perseverance were a huge success in Southwest Christian/Richfield’s 2-1 win over Breck School on January 4.
Caleb Swenson tied the game at 3:22 of the third period and Jared Greiner tied the score for the Stars four minutes later. Greiner also had an assist on the Swenson tally.
Isaac Haugen made 14 saves in the win for Southwest Christian/Richfield, who improved to 5-4-1 overall.
Next up for the Stars is a road race in Waconia on Thursday, January 6.
LAKEVILLE NORTH 5, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 3
Trailing two goals, Holy Family Catholic tied the game to three, took first varsity numbers from undergrads Mason Grinnell and Mason Fasching, and eventually fell 5-3 at Lakeville North on January 4.
Thomas Laaksonen scored his second goal of the season for the Fire.
Parker Osborn added two assists for Holy Family Catholic (3-10).
The Fire is in Mound-Westonka on Thursday, January 6.
