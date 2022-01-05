21 Best January Sale for Gym Fans in 2022: Discounts & Deals on Sportswear & More!













January Fitness Deals: The best deals on Fitbit watches, workout clothes, Nike, Sweaty Betty, Lululemon and more! Plus, fitness equipment, supplements and classes.



If you’re feeling inspired to get fit – or if you just want to buy some gear to take your workouts to the next level, we’ve got some good news for you.

January discounts mean everything from practice material nasty workout clothes are available at a fraction of the price. Here we’ve rounded up the very best fitness deals to score right now…

John Lewis’ January Deals 2022

Grab up to 30% off sportswear at John Lewis, featuring brands like Reebok Sweaty Betty and Adidas.

Nike’s January Deals 2022

Nike’s offer this year is a good one! There is up to 50% discount.

Amazon activewear January deals 2022

If you’re looking for new sports gear, Amazon can be the perfect destination to pick up deals on bra tops, leggings, hoodies, and more. Check out the current deals happening right now.

Amazon Gym Equipment January Deals 2022

Home fitness equipment has been like gold dust since the start of the pandemic. If you still don’t feel like hitting the gym, Amazon has some great deals for January 2021.

North Face’s January Deals 2022

Get mega deals on North Face’s winter collection – there’s up to 30% off.

Sweaty Betty’s January Deals 2022

Sportswear maven Sweaty Betty offers up to 60% off activewear. From leggings to base layers and discounts on sports bras.

JD Sports’ January Deals 2022

There are currently great discounts available at JD Sports, with up to 50% off. Shop now!

Fitbit’s January Deals 2022

Fitbits can change the game when it comes to tracking your goals, and Amazon has pretty much every model on offer. Top tip: Prices usually plummet around Black Friday, but until then we’ve seen some January sale deals. The stock is unlikely to last, so we recommend investing now.

ASOS ACTIVEWEAR’s January Deals 2022

ASOS has some mega deals for fitness fans. Stock up on some of the biggest sportswear brands now with up to 50% off

eBay Brand Outlets 2022 January Deals

If you hadn’t thought of checking eBay’s winter deals listings, you’re missing out on a trick. Right now there is up to 70% off activewear and swimming on the site and there are many discounts to be had.

Lululemon’s January offers 2022

Pack everything for yourself from super grip yoga mats to the ultimate sports bra in the brand’s ‘we made too much’ selection.

Adidas’ January Deals 2022

Adidas offers up to 50% off trainers, gym wear and more products.

Wiggle’s January Deals 2022

Sports fans will be happy to hear that Wiggle has a huge promotion on the site for January 2022 with up to 50% off.

Chain Reaction Cycles January deals 2022

Did you cycle over the different lockdowns? If you’re in the market for a new kit, or maybe considering getting started, join some of the epic deals happening right now.

TOG24’s January Deals 2022

If you’re looking for something new to wear on training days, visit TOG24 for all your sportswear needs – there’s up to 60% off.

Sports Direct’s January Deals 2022

From running shoes to outdoor ping-pong tables, Sports Direct offers plenty of offers you don’t want to miss.

The Gym King’s January Deals 2022

There is up to 70% off at Gym King and the deals are coming thick and fast.

The Protein Works 2022 January Deals

Get ready, because there’s an exclusive January sale with huge savings up for grabs.

Miter’s January Deals 2022

If you’re looking for great deals on footballs, football kits and sports accessories, Miter is the right place for you.

Canterbury’s January Deals 2022

Enjoy unmissable discounts on quality rugby equipment and clothing with Canterbury’s winter rugby deals. You can get up to 50% off!

Uniqlo’s January Deals 2022

Uniqlo is a great place to get some excellent deals. Download the Uniqlo app to get exclusive access to the great offers.

