NFL teams subject to forfeited draft picks, suspensions, fines for inappropriate questioning of prospects





As a matter of routine, prior to the NFL draft, the league has sent teams reminders about what are inappropriate questions in their personal interviews with draft prospects. This year, however, violations of those guidelines could come with a particularly palpable and painful penalty: forfeiture of a draft pick no less than a fourth-round selection. In a league memo sent to clubs, obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, clubs were warned that penalties could also include team fines, individual fines and suspensions. “We are committed to dignity, respect and professionalism,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. told the Associated Press. “It’s that simple.” Past allegations of inappropriate questions in prospect interviews have led to League investigations, as well as questions from state attorneys general. “If a club representative(s) is found to have behaved in a disrespectful, inappropriate or unprofessional manner during an interview, the individual(s) and the club will be subject to liability measures,” the memo reads. “Responsibility measures include the imposition of a minimum club fine of $150,000 and the forfeiture of a draft selection rated no later than the fourth round of the Draft. Fines and/or suspensions of individual club employees may also be imposed.” The memo’s general guidance requires teams to ensure that questions for both draft prospects and free agents “are consistent with state and federal law and our shared commitment to respect, diversity and inclusion.” The memo also discusses the legalities involved in recording virtual interviews, as laws about recording conversations vary from state to state. The memo discourages but does not prohibit clubs from recording virtual interviews in accordance with applicable law, and requires teams to keep recorded interviews (audio or video) for 120 days. Those recordings can be reviewed upon request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-teams-subject-to-forfeited-draft-picks-suspensions-fines-for-improper-questi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos