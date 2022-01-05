Malan leaves ACES as head coach in Ireland

Heinrich Malan, Head Coach (Male Performance), is leaving ACES to succeed Graham Ford as Head Coach for the Irish Men.

Malan will take up the role in March 2022 (subject to work permit approval) with an initial three-year contract, and will remain with ACES until then.

Malan joined Auckland Cricket in April 2019; led by the 40-year-old, ACES won the 2019/20 Ford Trophy, in addition to five titles he won during his time with the Central Stags (2013-19).

Director of Performance and Talent Daniel Archer acknowledged Malan’s contribution to the association.

“We are extremely excited for Heinrich and his family as they embark on this next adventure.”

“We understand that getting an opportunity at an international level is something Heinrich has worked extremely hard for and we at Auckland Cricket are proud to have played a part in this journey.

“We want to be a successful program known for developing talent, so it is something we at Auckland Cricket are very proud of having a key member of our structure grow to the international level.

“We wish Heinrich and the Cricket Ireland program all the best for the future under his tenure.”

Malan is excited about the opportunity to compete on the international stage.

It is very humbling and a huge honor to be named the Head Coach of the Irish Men’s Team.

“It’s an exciting challenge and something we as a family are really looking forward to.

There is still plenty of work to do with Auckland, Malan said.

“It was an amazing two and a half years in Auckland. We’ve been through a lot of challenges lately and it’s nice to see the guys back at the park.”

A final word from Malan, who hopes to have made a difference to the organisation.

“When it’s all over, it’s not about who you were, it’s whether you made a difference.”