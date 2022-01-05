Sports
Sean Calhoun stops as football coach at Vestavia Hills after 1 season
Sean Calhoun has resigned after just a year as head football coach at Vestavia Hills.
He told AL.com on Wednesday morning that he is leaving to take the job as head coach in Colquitt County, Georgia.
It was something that me and my wife never saw coming, Calhoun said. We’re just trying to follow God’s plan and path.
Calhoun, a resident of Lawrenceville, Georgia, replaced Hall of Famer Buddy Anderson last year. Anderson had been the team’s head coach since 1978.
In his lone season, Calhoun led the Rebels to a 4-6 season in 2021. The team started 1-6 in the 7A Region 3 heavyweight division, but won the last three games.
My time here was beyond words, Calhoun said of his short stay in Vestavia. For me it was quality over quantity. Obviously I wasn’t here long, but the people and players I worked with and got to know — those relationships will last a lifetime.
Vestavia Hills athletic director Myra Miles praised Calhoun’s work in his short time at the school.
“I can’t say enough good things about Sean and what he did in a short year,” Miles said. A lot of people just look at the record and see 4-6, but people don’t understand how far this team has come from the beginning of the year. I wish him nothing but the best.
Miles said Vestavia would post the vacancy for seven days and then begin interviewing.
Obviously we want to get through this as soon as possible, but make sure it’s the right man, she said. Hopefully we get the right person here for these kids. Not just growing seniors, but the seventh grade kids, and hell is here to coach them.
Calhoun will return to Colquitt County, where he spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons as the offensive coordinator under Rush Propst.
It’s a very special place, a very unique place — unique in a good way, Calhoun said of Colquitt County. You find certain places that are unique. This is one of them. It’s a great community that is committed to supporting the student-athletes and not just in football. We are excited to go back.
Calhoun said his excitement was somewhat dampened by the sadness of leaving Vestavia.
Today was tough – talking to the team, the coaches, he said. But the Lord says: This too shall pass. I cannot thank Vestavia enough for everything. I feel like my wife and I are leaving it better than when we got here. If you can say that no matter where you are, you did your best. We have done our best every day and will continue to do so. That’s all I know how to do.
Calhoun came to Vestavia Hills from Carrollton, Georgia, where he won three regional titles and played five quarterfinals in the playoffs in five seasons at the school. In his time with Propst in Colquitt County, the Packers were 30-0.
Before that, Calhoun spent four seasons as a quarterback coach at Collins Hill High School in the Atlanta area. He played as a defensive back and quarterback for Valdosta State from 2000-2004 and later joined the team’s coaching staff. The Blazers won the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2007, while Calhoun served as the running backs coach.
Calhoun was only the seventh head football coach in Vestavia’s history, after John Howell, Thompson Reynolds, Doug Wheeler, Larry Blakeney, Alvin Bresler and Anderson.
It marks the third major head coaching opening after the 2021 season for schools in Region 3. Spain Park hired former Jackson-Olin coach Tim Vakakes to replace Shawn Raney. Hoover is currently seeking a replacement for Josh Niblett, who retired from Alabama and took the job in Gainesville, Ga. Hoover sports director Andy Urban told AL.com that he hoped to have a replacement ready for school board approval at the next meeting on Jan. 13.
Sources
2/ https://www.al.com/highschoolsports/2022/01/sean-calhoun-steps-down-as-football-coach-at-vestavia-hills-after-1-season.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]