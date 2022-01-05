Sean Calhoun stops as football coach at Vestavia Hills after 1 season

Sean Calhoun has resigned after just a year as head football coach at Vestavia Hills.

He told AL.com on Wednesday morning that he is leaving to take the job as head coach in Colquitt County, Georgia.

It was something that me and my wife never saw coming, Calhoun said. We’re just trying to follow God’s plan and path.

Calhoun, a resident of Lawrenceville, Georgia, replaced Hall of Famer Buddy Anderson last year. Anderson had been the team’s head coach since 1978.

In his lone season, Calhoun led the Rebels to a 4-6 season in 2021. The team started 1-6 in the 7A Region 3 heavyweight division, but won the last three games.

My time here was beyond words, Calhoun said of his short stay in Vestavia. For me it was quality over quantity. Obviously I wasn’t here long, but the people and players I worked with and got to know — those relationships will last a lifetime.

Vestavia Hills athletic director Myra Miles praised Calhoun’s work in his short time at the school.

“I can’t say enough good things about Sean and what he did in a short year,” Miles said. A lot of people just look at the record and see 4-6, but people don’t understand how far this team has come from the beginning of the year. I wish him nothing but the best.

Miles said Vestavia would post the vacancy for seven days and then begin interviewing.

Obviously we want to get through this as soon as possible, but make sure it’s the right man, she said. Hopefully we get the right person here for these kids. Not just growing seniors, but the seventh grade kids, and hell is here to coach them.

Calhoun will return to Colquitt County, where he spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons as the offensive coordinator under Rush Propst.

It’s a very special place, a very unique place — unique in a good way, Calhoun said of Colquitt County. You find certain places that are unique. This is one of them. It’s a great community that is committed to supporting the student-athletes and not just in football. We are excited to go back.

Calhoun said his excitement was somewhat dampened by the sadness of leaving Vestavia.

Today was tough – talking to the team, the coaches, he said. But the Lord says: This too shall pass. I cannot thank Vestavia enough for everything. I feel like my wife and I are leaving it better than when we got here. If you can say that no matter where you are, you did your best. We have done our best every day and will continue to do so. That’s all I know how to do.

Calhoun came to Vestavia Hills from Carrollton, Georgia, where he won three regional titles and played five quarterfinals in the playoffs in five seasons at the school. In his time with Propst in Colquitt County, the Packers were 30-0.

Before that, Calhoun spent four seasons as a quarterback coach at Collins Hill High School in the Atlanta area. He played as a defensive back and quarterback for Valdosta State from 2000-2004 and later joined the team’s coaching staff. The Blazers won the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2007, while Calhoun served as the running backs coach.

Calhoun was only the seventh head football coach in Vestavia’s history, after John Howell, Thompson Reynolds, Doug Wheeler, Larry Blakeney, Alvin Bresler and Anderson.

It marks the third major head coaching opening after the 2021 season for schools in Region 3. Spain Park hired former Jackson-Olin coach Tim Vakakes to replace Shawn Raney. Hoover is currently seeking a replacement for Josh Niblett, who retired from Alabama and took the job in Gainesville, Ga. Hoover sports director Andy Urban told AL.com that he hoped to have a replacement ready for school board approval at the next meeting on Jan. 13.