A 17-year-old Indian tennis player said on Wednesday he felt “hurt” when he was denied entry to the Australian Open for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, while world number one Novak Djokovic was given a medical exemption.

All participants in the Melbourne tournament, which starts on January 17, must be stabbed or have a medical exemption, which will only be granted after review by two panels of independent experts.

Among those exempted was Djokovic, who has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he has been vaccinated.

But Aman Dahiya was banned from participating in the junior Australian Open qualifying event for not being stabbed.

India made COVID-19 vaccinations available to people aged 15 to 18 from January 3, and Dahiya, placed 78 in the ITF junior ranking, is still waiting for his first injection.

In an email seen by AFP, the tournament’s medical waiver panel rejected Dahiya’s request, writing: “Under current Australian guidelines, the applicant is eligible for vaccination and therefore ineligible for a waiver.”

“I felt hurt after Djokovic was allowed to play and while I was denied entry for the same,” Dahiya said. “The law should be the same for everyone. This is double standards.”

Dahiya’s coach Jignesh Rawal said the player missed the chance of a lifetime to play on the biggest stage due to a harsh call-up.

“We thought they were very strict, but we saw that they allowed Djokovic who didn’t have one vaccine,” Rawal told AFP.

“In a simple email they said ‘you can’t come’, but Mr. Djokovic can because you are famous. I respect Djokovic, but the law should remain the same for everyone.”

Rawal said Dahiya comes from a humble background in the northern state of Haryana, his father earns about 10,000 rupees ($134) a month.

Meanwhile, there has been fierce opposition in Australia over Djokovic’s entry to defend his title in Melbourne.

Tournament chief Craig Tiley said the defending champion had been given “no special favor” but urged the Serb to reveal why he was given the exemption, in order to calm public anger.

