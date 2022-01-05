New Hampshire Boys Hockey – Game Highlights: Coskren a Driving Force for Crimson Tide





Division One Tyler Coskren Concord * Tyler Coskren scored twice in Concord’s 5-1 win against Trinity. Brooks Craigue had a goal and two assists, Colin Nelson delivered two assists and Kevin Jones stopped 20 shots. Colin Fields Manchester * Manchester scored goals from five players in a 6-2 win against D2 Goffstown at the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament. Joe Velez had a few goals while Mark Tripp, Aidan Kelley, Owen Kelley, and Colin Fields each had a count. Landon Wilson had 12 saves for Manchester. Goffstowns Jake Webber stopped 23 shots. Will Pegnam

Agreement * Colin Nelson, Brooks Craigue, Cam McGonigle, Donovan Hayes, Rowan Arnot and dawson Faucherscored for Concord when Hanover doubled, 6-3.Tyler Coskren had a few assists and Will Pegnam had 16 saves. Jack Gardner, Spencer Love and Jack Stadheim scored for the Maurauders, who got 35 saves from Dill Eisendrath. Keegan Knight Exeter * Keegan Knight and Eddie Heenan scored goals in the third period to lift Exeter past Bow, 2-1. Brodie ONeill scored just over a minute into the game to give Bow an early lead. Henry Fraser had 24 saves for Exeter. to tie Mason Marquis stopped 19 shots. Division Two * Merrimack doubled Alvirne/Milfod in the Backyard Brawl, 6-3. The Tomahawks scored goals from Conor Dunn, Cam Duby, Eliot Medlock, Sam Giles (2)and Braden Guagliumi. Alvirne was led by two goals from Sal Pace and a goal from Hayden Ricard. Cade Bouchard and Matt Ryan huhad helps. * D2 Somersworth/Coe-Brown defeated D3 Berlin/Gorham, 5-3, to win their second consecutive Peter Hall Classic title (last played in 2019 at Kennett.) SCB senior captain Aaron Bono was named MVP. The Bearcats defeated their opponents 17-7 over the course of their three tournament games. Division Three * In crossover play, D3 defeated Hollis/Brookline-Derryfield D1 Nashua North/Souhegan, 4-2, in the “Backyard Brawl” action. The Warriors had four goalscorers: Caleb May, Paul Vachon, Jesse Gertz and Aidan Rowe. Bryan Chisholm and Chase McBride scored for the Saber Titans.

