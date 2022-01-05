NFL Week 18 playoff scenarios: Top seed in the AFC up for grabs





We are at the finish line of the 2021 regular season. As we go into week 18, we have a good idea of ​​what the upcoming play-off picture will look like. In the NFC we already have three division winners and the Green Bay Packers have secured the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win in Week 17. Meanwhile in the AFC three division winners have already been crowned, but the top seed is still up for grabs , along with a few other playoffs. Below you’ll find all the different permutations for how different teams are sneaking their way into the post-season and how a number of clubs in the AFC could become the No. 1 seed list by the end of the week. Clinch playoff berth with: BAL win + LAC loss + IND loss + MIA loss or draw opponent of week 18: Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS — stream on)Paramount+) Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Clinch AFC East division title with: BUF win OR NE loss OR BUF tie + NE tie opponent of week 18: Jets (Sunday, 4:25 PM on CBS — stream on)Paramount+) Clinch AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first round bye and home advantage with: CIN gain + TEN loss + KC loss + NE loss or drawOR CIN gain + TEN loss + KC loss + BUF gain opponent of week 18: at Browns (Sundays, 1 p.m. on FOX) Clinch playoff berth with: IND win or drawOR LAC Loss + BAL-PIT DrawOR LAC Loss + PIT Loss + MIA Gain Opponent week 18:at Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS — stream onParamount+) Clinch AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first round bye and home advantage with: KC win + TEN loss or drawOR KC draw + TEN loss Opponent week 18: at Broncos (Saturdays, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN, ABC) Clinch playoff berth with: LV winsOR LV draw + IND lossOR IND loss + PIT loss or draw opponent of week 18: Chargers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC) Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) Clinch playoff berth with: LAC win or draw opponent of week 18: at Raiders (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC) Clinch AFC’s No. 1 Seed, Only First Round Bye And Home Advantage With: NE win + BUF loss or draw + KC loss + TEN loss Achieves AFC East Division Title with: NE win + BUF loss or drawOR NE draw + BUF loss opponent of week 18: at Dolphins (Sunday, 4:25 PM on CBS — stream on)Paramount+) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) Clinch playoff berth with: PIT Win + IND Loss + LV-LAC Match Doesn’t End In A Draw opponent of week 18: at Ravens (Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS — stream on)Paramount+) Clinch AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first round bye and home advantage with: TEN winOR TEN draw + KC loss or drawOR KC Loss + CIN Loss or Draw + NE Loss or DrawOR KC Loss + CIN Loss or Draw + BUF Win Opponent week 18: at Texans (Sunday, 1:00 PM on CBS — stream on)Paramount+) Clinch NFC West Division Title with: ARI gain + LAR loss opponent of week 18: Seahawks (Sunday, 4:25 PM on FOX) Clinch NFC West division title with: LAR win or drawOR ARI loss or draw opponent of week 18: 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 PM on FOX) Clinch playoff berth with: NO win + SF loss Opponent week 18: at Falcons (Sunday, 4:25 PM on FOX) San Francisco 49ers (9-7) Clinch playoff berth with: SF win or drawOR NO loss or draw opponent of week 18: at Rams (Sunday, 4:25 PM on FOX)

