Novak Djokovic: Tennis world number one denied entry to Australia and facing deportation after visa cancellation amid row over vaccine waiver | world news

Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to Australia by the country’s border force and is at risk of deportation after his visa was canceled over a row over his medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination rules.

The tennis star’s hopes to defend his Australian Open title later this month appear now over.

Border officials said the world number one has failed to provide adequate evidence to meet the country’s entry requirements.

Image:

Djokovic after winning the Australian Open 2021



The 34-year-old Serbian player was held up for hours at Melbourne airport due to a reported visa error and was ultimately denied entry.

But there have been suggestions that he could appeal the decision.

Djokovico, who has repeatedly declined to say whether he has been stung for the coronavirus, confirmed on Tuesday that he had got an exemption to participate in the best tennis tournament in the country.

But when landing in Melbourne, Victoria, late Wednesday, the 20-time grand slam winner was waiting for permission to enter the country after his team applied for a visa that does not allow medical exemptions for being unvaccinated.

The sportsman, stranded at the airport, has now received a letter from the Australian government saying that his visa has been refused and that he would be deported.

Happy New Year! I wish you all health, love and joy in every moment and may you feel love and respect for all beings on this beautiful planet. I spent fantastic quality time with loved ones during intermission and today I am going Down Under with a waiver permit. On to 2022! pic.twitter.com/e688iSO2d4 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2022

Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted: “Mr Djokovic’s visa has been canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules.

“Our strong border policy has been critical to Australia with one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we remain vigilant.”

Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policy has been critical to Australia with one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we remain vigilant. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 5, 2022

The Border Force said: “Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa on entry or whose visas have been canceled will be detained and removed from Australia.

“The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic had access to his phone.”

Border officials had previously contacted government officials in Victoria to sponsor Djokovic’s visa.

But they refused and he had to wait for hours.

He was questioned by border officials and his father Srdjan said his son spent time alone in a room guarded by police outside.

Image:

A Djokovic fan in the arrivals hall at Melbourne airport



Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic criticized the “harassment” of the country’s sports star, saying he spoke to him on the phone and offered his support.

Mr Vucic said: “I have told our Novak that all of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything they can to ensure an immediate end to the harassment of the world’s best tennis player.

“In accordance with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice. Novak is strong, as we all know.”

Analysis by Tom Parmenter, sports correspondent The waiting game at Melbourne airport lasted longer than any of Djokovic’s epic five-set fights. One of the greatest tennis players of all time, who is chasing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title this year, has been held and interrogated for more than eight hours. They wanted to know where the evidence was to support his medical clearance? Whatever he told the officials, it wasn’t enough to convince them to let him in. It is humiliating for Djokovic and embarrassing for the Australian Open. What a farce to make him think he would come in and revoke the permission at the last stage. Everyone is still figuring out how life works in this new world created by the pandemic – Australia has taken a particularly tough approach. All this episode shows is that not vaccinating can easily make you an outsider — whoever you are.

Mr Morrison previously said the tennis champion would be “on the next plane home” if he couldn’t provide “acceptable evidence” for a COVID vaccination waiver.

“He has to, because if he is not vaccinated, he must provide acceptable evidence that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and to be able to access the same travel arrangements as fully vaccinated travelers,” the leader added.

Rules in Victoria, where the tournament starts on January 17, stated that players must be vaccinated twice against COVID.

Australians had called the decision to grant the top tennis star a medical exemption to enter the country “a slap in the face” after enduring months of strict lockdowns.

Djokovic has not disclosed the grounds on which his exemption was granted.

But one possible explanation is that he contracted coronavirus for the second time sometime in the past six months, having previously contracted it at his Adria Tour event in Belgrade in 2020.

That would negate the need for vaccination, according to rules published last year by one of the two independent medical panels involved in the decision to grant him a waiver.

According to tournament boss Craig Tiley, only 26 people involved in the Australian Open have applied for medical waivers and only a “handful” – estimated at around five – have been awarded.