Goalkeeper winners and losers for week 12

Trending up

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen looks like the real deal for the Sabers. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Sabers (2-3-2, .927 Sv%, 2.54 GAA)

At this rate, and given Don Granato’s confidence, it doesn’t look like Luukkonen will ever return to the minors. Craig Anderson and the other veteran goalkeepers were emergencies anyway, but Luukkonen’s excellent play this season has landed him a job at the big club. He gives the Sabers a chance to win every night, and though they still don’t win a lot games they have shown a lot of young talent and future talent.

Malcolm Subban gets the benefit of the doubt because he has more experience, and he will probably be 1A to Luukkonen’s 1B simply because of his seniority, but there is no doubt who gives them a better chance of winning. Sabers goalkeepers are usually shunned in fantasy hockey, but in the right match-up, Luukkonen could be a surprisingly good source of saves and perhaps the occasional win.

Their upcoming games include San Jose, two against Detroit, Ottawa and home dates against Dallas and Philadelphia.

Spencer Knight, Panthers (7-4-2, 0.896 Sv%, 3.39 GAA)

After a short stay with the AHL, Knight is back at the big club, serving as a backup against Calgary on Tuesday. The Panthers have deemed Jonas Johansson to be their number 3, and they will be able to carry three keepers relatively easily now that the taxi team has been reintroduced. Knight is still not a threat to take over the runway Sergei Bobrovskic, but Knight’s fantasy value has somewhat recovered since his relegation and he will once again be a factor for the rest of the season.

While Knight’s individual numbers aren’t good, the Panthers’ brilliant attack could still earn him a few wins. Knight is not worthy of being entered into standard leagues as his playing time may be scarce, although he should be a popular waiver target if he does as he is still able to put in the occasional alien feat such as he did against Tampa Bay when he made 39 saves .

Semyon Varlamov, Islanders (2-5-1, .910 Lv%, 2.77% GAA)

Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin have both won since the holidays, meaning the battle for the runway continues. Sorokin seemed to have the upper hand, and he still could with a superior save rate (.925), but Varlamov allowed only two goals in his last two starts despite 78 shots. It was a confusing situation to figure out, but on the plus side, the islands don’t have any regulars in the COVID protocol knocking on wood and will get an extended break on January 13 when they start playing 10 of their next 11 games. play at home. Varlamov’s fantasy value dropped early on, but things are starting to look a little rosier for the islands, and both he and Sorokin are both worthy of being on the list, preferably as a tandem.

Honorable Mention: John Gibson, Ducks; Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, Bruins; Darcy Kuemper, Avalanche; Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers; Juuse Saros, Predators; Igor Shesterkin and Alexander Georgiev, Rangers; Felix Sandstrom, Flyers; Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs; Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak, Canucks

Downward trend

Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen, Oilers (combined: 14-8-2, 0.899 Sv%, 3.33 GAA)

Smith is injured again after conceding 10 goals in his last two games, and Koskinen could just as easily be a roadkill after Dave Tippett threw him under the bus after beating the Rangers 4-0. That’s six consecutive losses for Koskinen, two in a row for Smith and four in a row for the Oilers. Their struggle isn’t all that surprising, but the Oilers have fallen alarmingly fast from the top, and they risk losing even more games if Connor McDavid must be placed in the COVID protocol.

None of the Oilers’ goalkeepers were expected to be any good, but they were expected to at least minimize damage so that their offense can win games. They don’t stop pucks and their attackers don’t deploy them, which plummets their fantasy value. The Oilers are the only playoff-bound team that doesn’t have a goalkeeper really worthy of inclusion; that can change quickly if Stuart Skinner somehow gets hot again, or if Ken Holland frees himself from hell and makes a trade, but those aren’t long-term solutions. It’s a situation to watch as it’s an enviable situation for any goalkeeper to play behind a potentially high octane, but figuring out who that could be is a headache.

Cam Talbot, Wild (last 4 starts: 0-3-1, .855 Sv%, 5.29 GAA)

Talbot’s Winter Classic was certainly not a highlight, and after being pulled into the second break, he is now on the shelf with a lower body injury and is expected to miss Thursday’s game. It interrupts an otherwise quite productive season for Talbot, who has a 15-8-1 record, leaving the Wild in a tough spot as they try to improve on their five-game losing streak. This is the worst the Wild has seen all season, and it immediately turns the spotlight on Cape Kahkonen, who has a .906 Sv% in eight games this season.

There are no further updates on the extent of Talbot’s injury, but if Thursday is ruled out well in advance, it means the Wild is either being cautious, or the injury could be quite serious. Even if the Wild takes some time to get back on track, they’re already reaching for their war chest by summoning top prospects Marco Rossic and Matthew Boldy of the farm club Kahkonen might be worth framing as an insurance policy against Talbot, and even if Kahkonen’s peripheral stats aren’t good he should be able to rack up a few wins.

Dishonorable Mention: Collin Delia, Blackhawks; Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo, blue jackets; Martin Jones, Flyers; James Reimer, Sharks; Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger, Kraken; all Lightning backups